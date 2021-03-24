Called up: Former Husker baseball social-media coordinator starting job with Houston Astros

“When the team’s playing at their best, I feel like that’s when I work at my best,” Milhon said. “I know it sounds weird, but I feed off the energy of the fans and the crowd and how the team is playing. My job is tell the story of the team and program, so when they’re playing good and loose and with swag, then that makes my job a lot easier.”

A chance acquaintance helped connect Milhon with the Astros just a few months after he graduated with a marketing degree. A fellow creative, Ryan Lasneske, was preparing to start the same job with the Astros when the two met during the 2019 College Football Playoff title game. Lasneske — now working for a brewery in Houston — had previously run the Texas A&M baseball social media when Bolt and current NU assistant Jeff Christy were with the Aggies.

So when Milhon came across the opening on a job website recently, he knew whom to ask to help set up a meeting. After multiple rounds of Zoom interviews with various departments within the Astros — along with writing tests for how he would handle a range of scenarios — he and the team agreed to terms.

Now Milhon is settled into his new apartment beyond left field and across the street from Minute Maid Park. A 162-game season awaits with stories ready to be told and moments ready to be captured.