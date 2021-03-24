Called up: Former Husker baseball social-media coordinator starting job with Houston Astros

Riley Milhon’s final act as the man behind the Nebraska baseball Twitter account was a no-doubt walk-off.
The recent UNL graduate was monitoring the closing minutes of a routine Zoom media press conference last week when something senior Jaxon Hallmark said piqued his interest. The right-hander noted that he added a new pitch during the winter — a slider — from watching a YouTube tutorial with major leaguer Amir Garrett and ESPN analyst Rob Friedman.
So Milhon posted the video of Hallmark’s explanation and tagged Friedman (@PitchingNinja). Friedman tagged Garrett. Two hours after the Nebraska two-way player said the words, the Cincinnati Reds reliever responded with encouragement for Hallmark’s developing breaking pitch.
“Keep balling out.. hopefully I see you in the big leagues one day gripping and ripping that slider,” Garrett wrote.
Now, after years of featuring the Husker baseball program on various platforms, Milhon is getting the call to the big leagues. This week he begins a full-time job as social media coordinator for the Houston Astros. He will live-tweet games for the account with 1.5 million followers — Nebraska baseball has 90,600 — and post video and graphic content from the franchise’s stable of creatives.
Add in Facebook (1.4 million to NU’s 39,000) and Instagram (1.1 million to 23,000) and it’s clear Milhon’s digital audience just blew up.
“I didn’t realize how many followers they had until I went and looked,” Milhon said. “It kind of blew my mind away. But for me, it’s the same job. It’s the same everything — the numbers will just be a lot bigger.”
The opportunity is one Milhon couldn’t have imagined four years ago. In the spring of 2017 he was about to graduate from Lincoln East High School, doing occasional freelance graphic work at no charge for football recruits seeking edits through his @GBRDesigns Twitter account. Keyshawn Johnson Jr. and other members of Nebraska’s 2017 class often came to him with requests.
Milhon reached out that fall to Kelly Mosier — then Nebraska’s director of digital communications — and did some football recruiting work during his first college semester. A big baseball fan, he transitioned into handling social media channels as a student worker for coach Darin Erstad’s team for the 2018 season.
Since then, Milhon said, “99.99%” of NU baseball tweets have come from his fingertips. His favorite memories were the 2019 postseason run, when the Huskers reached the Big Ten tournament final in Omaha and won an NCAA regional game in Oklahoma City. He’s mixed humor and a more traditional voice depending on the mood of the moment. “Baseball points” — a term coach Will Bolt likes to use for runs — and lightning-bolt emojis often found their way into posts the past couple of years as he looked to highlight the new regime.
“When the team’s playing at their best, I feel like that’s when I work at my best,” Milhon said. “I know it sounds weird, but I feed off the energy of the fans and the crowd and how the team is playing. My job is tell the story of the team and program, so when they’re playing good and loose and with swag, then that makes my job a lot easier.”
A chance acquaintance helped connect Milhon with the Astros just a few months after he graduated with a marketing degree. A fellow creative, Ryan Lasneske, was preparing to start the same job with the Astros when the two met during the 2019 College Football Playoff title game. Lasneske — now working for a brewery in Houston — had previously run the Texas A&M baseball social media when Bolt and current NU assistant Jeff Christy were with the Aggies.
So when Milhon came across the opening on a job website recently, he knew whom to ask to help set up a meeting. After multiple rounds of Zoom interviews with various departments within the Astros — along with writing tests for how he would handle a range of scenarios — he and the team agreed to terms.
Now Milhon is settled into his new apartment beyond left field and across the street from Minute Maid Park. A 162-game season awaits with stories ready to be told and moments ready to be captured.
Like anyone in the majors, he got there with a combination of talent and drive.
“It’s kind of crazy how life works sometimes, but I am extremely thankful and grateful for everything I’ve experienced over the past three and a half years,” Milhon said. “I feel like I’m ready to take that next step professionally.”
