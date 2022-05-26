 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BASEBALL

Cam Chick forgoes fifth season with Nebraska baseball

Husker senior Cam Chick announced Thursday he is forgoing a fifth season with Nebraska baseball.

"Thank you Coach Erstad for believing in me and giving me a chance to play my first year. Thank you Coach Bolt for coming in and giving me the opportunity to continue playing and do what I love," Chick said on Twitter. "To my teammates, thank you for the unbelievable memories and friendships I'll cherish for a lifetime. Through the ups and downs there's no other group of guys I'd want to play alongside the last 4 years."

Chick started in all but two games for the Huskers in 2022. He finished the season with 43 hits, 26 RBIs, eight home runs and a batting average of .251.  

In 2019, Chick was named to the All-Big Ten freshman team as well as second-team All-Big Ten.

