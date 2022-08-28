Chatelain: Nate Fisher never gave up on baseball dream, and Yutan never gave up on him

Word traveled fast through Yutan. From the gas station pumps to the church pews, up and down the sidewalks of Rose Avenue.

Their hometown hero was pitching in the big leagues. Today!

Nate Fisher grew up two houses west of the grade school, throwing almost every summer night to his dad. Rick sat on a five-gallon bucket in the front yard. When a ball scooted by, Nate took off running down Rose to chase it before it crossed Main Street.

He was the penny-pinching, duck-hunting student-body president and multiteam captain. As a three-sport high school star, Nate broke school records at the Class C-2 school west of Omaha. He walked on at Nebraska. Played five years for Darin Erstad. When his minor league career ended, he came home, coached Little League pitchers in Yutan while working at First National Bank in Omaha.

Everyone knew Nate Fisher. So when they heard he was making his New York Mets debut the morning Aug. 21, the text messages started pinging.

This is gonna happen!

We better get together!

Come over to my place!

An impromptu watch party bubbled up at Andy Timm’s house, next door to the Fisher house. In the bottom of the fifth, Timm's TV screen showed the Mets' No. 64 on the mound, warming up. The party erupted.

“Of the 20 people,” Timm said, “probably 16 of us had tears in our eyes.”

This might be an appropriate time for a disclaimer: Any stress you’re carrying today, any worries you’re feeling, dump it now. At least for the next five minutes.

Nate Fisher’s tale — from commercial lending analyst living in his parents’ basement to next-door neighbor of Jacob deGrom in the Mets clubhouse — features so many improbable moments that you’ll be tempted to doubt its veracity.

Try to summon a little 12-year-old innocence. Lean into the unlikelihood. After all, it’s the same kind of faith that Fisher needed when evidence told him to give up baseball and get on with his life.

Not everyone close to Fisher watched his major league debut on streaming services in Yutan that Sunday. A few family and friends actually flew to Philadelphia to see it in person.

“What I’ll remember most is him getting on the mound and looking around at 35,000 people,” college teammate Byron Hood said. “It’s something you always dream about as a kid. I cried, I’ll admit it. ...

“The director couldn’t have written a cheesier script.”

Then it got even better.

* * *

When the first call came in March 2020, Fisher was sitting at a friend’s house in Waterloo. COVID-19 stirred panic, wreaked havoc and canceled the minor league season. Now Nate’s employer, the Seattle Mariners, was cutting him loose.

“Well,” he told friend Phil Page, “it’s time to get a job.”

Fisher’s old select-team coach, former Husker catcher John Grose, worked at First National. Grose helped Fisher land a job evaluating commercial loans. Nate traded a jersey for “slacks and a polo.”

Actually, Fisher spent most of 2020 working remotely in a makeshift office in Yutan, where he lived. Timm recalls walking out to his yard and hearing loud music bursting through the Fisher basement walls. Nate was lifting weights, trying to stay in shape.

Meanwhile, he finished his MBA at Nebraska.

When the 2021 season arrived and minor leaguers departed for spring training, Fisher hoped to get a call. He did not.

That’s when everyone in Yutan gave up hope.

“We thought his dream was probably over,” Timm said. “I think he probably thought it was over.”

Another old baseball coach, Gary Hollst, asked Fisher if he wanted to help coach the 12-and-under team in Yutan. His pitching expertise would be a welcome addition, especially to Hollst’s son Carson.

Nate taught Carson a change-up. He gave Carson a nickname — “The Man.” He eased into his new mentoring role.

In June 2021, Fisher was watching Nebraska's regional thriller at No. 1 Arkansas when his phone rang. A number he didn’t recognize.

“I better answer this,” Fisher recalled thinking.

It was the Mariners’ pitching coordinator. They needed an arm.

There was just one big question: Could Fisher still pitch? Only one way to find out.

Grab a glove.

* * *

Rick Fisher spent most of his 40s on the five-gallon bucket, catching his standout teenagers, Nate and Kelli.

Dad had accumulated so many bruises — head, shoulders, knees and toes — he couldn’t catch Nate anymore. So Rick called his high school coach, Gary Hollst.

“You sure you want to do this?” Nate asked.

“Oh, yeah,” Gary said.

Shortly after the Mariners called, they met at the legion field in Yutan armed with Gary’s new radar gun. Actually, it was an iPhone app guaranteed to measure speed within 1 mph. Five-star reviews!

Nate hadn’t thrown full speed in nearly two years. He didn’t know what to expect. Hollst squatted behind the plate, protected by a helmet. Rick Fisher stood nearby, pointing the phone at his 25-year-old son.

Cross your fingers. Grit your teeth. Here we go ...

Pop. Pop. Pop ...

As Nate heated up, his fastball numbers rose — 86 ... 88 ... 90? At Nebraska, he could barely touch 90. In the minors, he rarely topped 92. Now his fastballs were bruising Hollst’s hand. 93? 94!

“Well,” Hollst told Nate, “I either got screwed buying that thing or you’ve just gotten better."

Fisher threw one breaking ball, just to show off, Hollst said, "and it just snapped my thumb.”

Fisher knew it wasn’t going to be easy quitting his bank job. Or leaving Yutan again. Or carving out a path in the minor leagues. Details needed clarity. But he’d conquered the biggest obstacle.

“Leaving that night, I was like, I’m back.”

* * *

First stop: Arizona. The heat of summer 2021.

The Mariners sent him back to rookie ball, where he joined a pack of teenagers.

“A couple high school draft picks, a bunch of Latin American players and then me,” Fisher said.

His first outing, he immediately gave up a double. Then another double.

“This was a bad decision,” Fisher thought. “What was I thinking?”

He settled down, grinded and progressed. Indeed, his stuff was better than ever. Taking a year off — sitting out the entirety of 2020 — had rejuvenated his arm. What franchise didn’t need a lefty throwing mid-90s?

In July 2021, the Mariners moved Fisher to High-A in Tacoma. A month later, he got promoted to Double-A in Arkansas, where he threw two innings to a no-hitter. He did enough to attract free-agent interest.

The Mets signed Fisher, and this March he broke spring training in Double-A. In June, he reached Triple-A Syracuse. By even the most ambitious standards, this was a rapid ascent.

The week of Aug. 15, a group of friends flew to Charlotte to watch Fisher pitch.

During a rain delay that Thursday night, Byron Hood and Phil Page returned to the hotel, where they crashed before a Friday flight back to Omaha. Overnight, their phones started buzzing. It was Nate.

He was going to Philadelphia.

The Mets’ bullpen was depleted. They needed him on the “taxi squad,” ready if necessary. Fisher’s friends canceled the flight home and booked a new one to Philly. Nate’s parents joined them there.

For two days, Fisher wasn’t active. He warmed up on the Citizens Bank Park grass, then spent the games — one Friday, two Saturday — confined to the clubhouse. Waiting. Waiting.

Sunday morning, Fisher returned to the ballpark and began his warmups. That’s when the Mets GM with manager Buck Showalter delivered the news. Be ready to throw, you’re activated.

“I swear I almost fainted,” Fisher said. “I was like, are you serious?”

Fisher’s first call? His original catcher, the man on the bucket, his dad: I’m going to be a big leaguer today.

Hood and Page were exploring Independence Hall when they got the text. They interrupted their tour guide and tried to explain that their buddy — the commercial banker and Little League pitching coach — was making his major league debut. They can laugh about it now.

No way the tour guide believed them.

* * *

The bullpen in Philadelphia sits above the center-field wall, overlooking the entire ballpark. Not the most relaxing place to warm up.

“I’ll always remember just this huge mass of people and thinking, I’m going in there,” Fisher said. “I’m going into the arena.”

Before the bottom of the fifth, Fisher passed through the outfield gate and took off running for the mound. For a brief moment, he scanned the crowd. He took it all in.

That’s about the time the folks back in Yutan first saw him on their TV. You might’ve heard the yahoos all the way to Wahoo.

Fisher’s first batter, Bryson Stott, flew out to right field on a 3-2 count. Then Fisher absorbed a walk and retired the side. A scoreless inning.

Back at the Yutan watch party, Timm said, “it was just total celebration. Total chaos.”

In the sixth, Fisher started with Phillies all-star Kyle Schwarber and nearly struck him out looking. The umpire didn’t give Nate the call.

“That’s a damn strike!” Hollst yelled at his TV in Yutan. “I don’t care who’s batting!”

That’s when the skies opened and doused the Philly crowd. A 45-minute delay jeopardized Fisher’s debut. Was he done? No.

The Mets kept him loose. Shuttled him to the bullpen to warm up again.

When the downpour subsided, Fisher returned for the sixth and retired the next three Phillies, despite a muddy mound. In the seventh, he did it again, working around a one-out single. He struck out his final batter, Nick Maton, on a 2-2 curve.

Walking off the mound, Fisher saw his friends and family standing and shouting. He pointed to the sky.

“I felt so blessed,” he said afterward. “It was unbelievable. It was like, this is it, this is what all the hard work, all that time, all that uncertainty, it all just culminated right there.”

Three innings, two walks, one hit, no runs. Under Fisher’s steady hand, the Mets turned a 7-4 deficit into a 7-7 tie. They won the game in the ninth.

“He’s got a zero ERA in the big leagues,” Hood said. “Not many people can say that.”

Afterward, the phenom deGrom, who lockered next to Fisher in Philly, congratulated him on the debut. Told him he was fun to watch. The high-fives didn’t stop there.

After every win, the Mets choose a pitcher and position player of the game. The hitter wears a sombrero, the pitcher receives a belt. An odd custom, perhaps, but New York leads the National League East, so who can argue?

The Mets awarded Fisher the belt and Max Scherzer instructed him to speak. Fisher felt like a deer in the headlights in the quiet of the clubhouse. He said told the Mets he was thankful for the opportunity. He encouraged them to keep it going. “Great team win.”

Next to him, inside his locker, hung a memento. And a white T-shirt he received when he renewed his baseball journey. A gift from the Yutan team he coached in the spring of 2021. It’s covered in 12-year-old autographs.

Fisher takes it everywhere.

“Just a little tribute to where it all started,” he said. “Regardless of where I go, I’ll always have Yutan with me.”

He should’ve seen the smiles back home that afternoon. If only he knew what it meant to the people who watched him grow up, who cheered him on Friday nights, who listened to his pitching lessons. Like Carson Hollst.

“The Man" was living and dying with every pitch.

Three days earlier, Carson's dad received devastating news. Gary Hollst had been diagnosed with testicular cancer. They didn’t know the severity yet, but the anxiety was overwhelming.

When word got out, Hollst posted a message on Facebook sharing details. Friday morning Nate sent him a text: “Praying for you boomer! You will pull through this like you always do.”

Fisher didn’t even mention to him that 12 hours earlier the Mets had promoted him to the big leagues. Gary found out later.

That Sunday, one day before Hollst’s first surgery, he and Carson put cancer out of their minds and, just for a few hours, found comfort in a familiar routine.

They watched a baseball game.

* * *

Fisher’s story doesn’t end there. That would be too Hollywood, right?

He returned to New York with the Mets that Sunday night, then took the bus to the Bronx on Monday. He warmed up in Yankee Stadium, where the Mets played Monday. He spoke to the media about commercial banking. He grabbed dinner. An hour before the first pitch, he got another call.

The Mets needed another reliever for the week. And Nate's arm wouldn’t be ready. They were designating him for assignment.

Fisher had a hunch it was coming. Taxi squad call-ups aren’t part of the 40-man roster, so they often get demoted or waived after their debut.

Fisher packed up his locker and left Yankee Stadium behind. Tuesday he rode 280 miles back to Triple A-Syracuse, where he caught up on laundry. According to MLB rules, another team could’ve claimed Fisher by Thursday morning and he would’ve had to start over.

Nobody did. For now, he’s with Syracuse, trying to get even better.

“Once you get a taste of it, now I want more of it,” Fisher said last week. “I’m just going to do everything I can to be ready. If I get called again, I’ll go do my job.”