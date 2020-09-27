Chatelain: Through ups and downs, Alex Gordon's competitive fire never dimmed

I didn’t appreciate Gordon’s resilience until he returned to Kansas City and became one of baseball’s best players.

But even in a career that featured seven Gold Gloves, three All-Star Games, two pennants and a World Series ring, we shouldn’t forget that he had more mediocre years than good ones. He signed the biggest contract in franchise history, then proceeded to bottom out in 2016 and ’17.

In Nebraska, Gordon made everything look easy. In Kansas City, nothing was easy. Ever.

If you had told me in 2005 that Alex Gordon, who will play his final game Sunday, would retire with 1,600 hits, 190 homers and a .257 career batting average, I may have shrugged. Really? That’s all?

But that response misses the biggest lesson of Gordon’s career.

The purpose is the struggle. The glory is in the grind. When the future isn’t so limitless anymore, when we see peers doing our jobs better — or worse, younger people outperforming us — when we go 1 for 24 and hear the boos, there’s still value in showing up and maxing out.

We probably aren’t going to change the world, or even our city. But we can lead our little clubhouses. Lift up our teammates. Savor our highlights. I need that lesson every day.