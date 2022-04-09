Colby Gomes' home run not enough as Nebraska drops series to Rutgers

LINCOLN — Colby Gomes hit a momentum-shifting three-run home run for the second time in four days for the Huskers.

But much like Wednesday's game at UNO, Nebraska wasn't able to parlay Gomes' homer into a victory.

Rutgers responded with a tiebreaking home run in the top of the eighth and held off the Huskers for a 5-4 win at Haymarket Park.

The Huskers had swept a three-game series at Ohio State last weekend, but this week has been more frustration for the Big Red. After Wednesday's 5-4 loss, Rutgers has won the first two games of this weekend's series by a total of three runs. The series finale will be at 12:05 p.m. Sunday.

Rutgers never trailed Saturday as it scored three times in the second. That rally was started with a Husker error.

Nebraska had just two base-runners through the first five innings and one hit through the first six. But Gomes gave the Husker offense a jolt in the seventh as the Millard West graduate hit a two-out, three-run home run down the left-field line to tie it 3-3.

That momentum, though, was short-lived. Rutgers' first batter in the eighth was hit by a pitch, and Tony Santa Maria followed with a two-run home run.

Nebraska scored one in the bottom of the eighth, but it could have been more. Cam Chick was thrown out at home trying to score on Griffin Everitt's double for the second out. NU eventually drew three straight walks and scored on a bases-loaded walk to Leighton Banjoff, but Gomes then struck out for the third out.

The Huskers then left the tying run at second base in the bottom of the ninth.

Chick had three of Nebraska's seven hits, while Everitt scored twice. It was Nebraska's fifth one-run loss this season.