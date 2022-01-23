Cole Evans, former Nebraska Gatorade Player of the Year, to join Husker baseball

Another former Nebraska Gatorade Player of the Year in baseball is set to join the Huskers next season.

Outfielder Cole Evans announced his commitment to NU on Sunday after a brief stint with Creighton during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season and a productive 2021 at the junior college Division II level. He becomes the 13th addition to Big Red’s 2022 class.

Evans, a graduate of Grand Island High School, was an NJCAA DII All-American at Parkland College in Champaign, Illinois, last spring. He hit .365 across 45 games (44 starts) with 13 doubles, 12 homers, 54 RBIs and six steals.

The 6-foot-2 210-pounder capped a stellar prep career by hitting .556 as a senior in 2019. But his season came to an abrupt end in a Class A district championship game when his right (pitching) hand was struck by a line drive. The injury required surgery and a slow rehabilitation process. Evans appeared in eight games as a CU freshman and went hitless in 12 at-bats before transferring that summer.