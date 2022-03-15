Dawson McCarville strikes out 10 as Nebraska baseball rolls to win over New Mexico State

LINCOLN — Dawson McCarville was almost unhittable in his six-inning shutout performance Tuesday night.

His effort on the mound paired with an offensive eruption led Nebraska (6-9) to a 12-6 win over New Mexico State (9-5).

The senior pitcher — who transferred to NU from Grand Canyon University — pitched six scoreless innings and set a career-high in strikeouts with 10. His previous high — eight — was set while he was at GCU in 2021. McCarville allowed three base-runners — two on walks and one on a hit.

“I thought McCarville was awesome,” NU coach Will Bolt said. “On attack all night long.”

McCarville said once he struck out the side in the first inning, he knew he and the team were in for a good night.

Bolt felt that McCarville had good control of his stuff all night and was impressed by the downward action on his sinker.

“If I can my fastball inside and then expand the zone with my off-speed ... I think I’ll have pretty good success,” McCarville said.

McCarville moves to 2-1 on the season and lowered his ERA to 3.66 on the season.

In addition to McCarville's impressive night on the mound, Nebraska erupted for 12 runs, tying a season high. NU scored three runs in the first, three in the second, two in the fifth and four in the seventh.

Brice Matthews opened the scoring for the Huskers with an RBI single. Josh Caron knocked in two more with a line drive up the middle. Griffin Everitt launched a two-run home run to left field in the second inning — his fourth of the season.

Nebraska remained hot all night long and it seems the offense may finally be turning the corner.

“It was just nice to be able to break out as a team honestly,” said Max Anderson, who had a game-high three RBIs. “It kind of helps out when all the other guys are going good, it just relieves all the pressure and lets us play baseball.”

The first RBI for Anderson came on a double in the bottom of the fourth. In the seventh, he laced a two-RBI single to right field.

Anderson made his first collegiate start at first base as Bolt continues to tinker with the lineup. Anderson has played the position in summer ball and practice, so it wasn’t very uncomfortable for him.

Six of the 12 runs given up by New Mexico State pitchers came unearned. The Aggies committed three errors on the night. The losing pitcher was Cam Blazek. He lasted 3.1 innings, giving up eight runs, five earned.

In the ninth inning, NMSU second baseman Kevin Jimenez launched a grand slam into right field, his third homer of the season. Six ninth-inning walks allowed the Aggies to continue to chip away at the Husker's lead before NU finally recorded the 27th out.

NU is in the midst of playing seven games in eight days, something they are embracing.

“I think it’s actually a good thing that we’re playing seven of eight days,” Anderson said. “It’s good that we get to keep on playing and don’t have to take a break.”

Nebraska closes out the two-game series on Wednesday at 1:35 p.m.​

