Dwight Siebler remembered for tossing Nebraska baseball's first no-hitter

Though he lost the game, Dwight Siebler always will be remembered for tossing the first no-hitter in Nebraska history.

It remains the only non-winning contest of the Huskers’ seven gems.

Siebler, who went on to play five seasons for the Minnesota Twins, passed away June 16 at age 83. A celebration of life will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. at Gretna United Methodist Church.

Born in Columbus, Siebler played little league there. He once said in an interview that he enjoyed pitching at that level because the dimensions were 60 feet, 6 inches – the same as in the majors.

He went on to earn three letters each in baseball and basketball at Omaha North, where he graduated in 1955. He also pitched for the school’s American Legion (Storz Brewery) team and led it to a state title.

He accepted a scholarship to Nebraska and was a sophomore right-hander when he threw his no-hitter against Oklahoma in 1957. It was the first game of a seven-inning doubleheader.

The Sooners scratched out an unearned run in the second inning to defeat NU 1-0. It was Siebler’s own throwing error on a bunt that led to the game’s only run.

Siebler struck out nine but the Huskers managed just three hits in the loss.