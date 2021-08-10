Eighth grader Beau Peterson commits to Nebraska baseball

While Nebraska was the first to pull the trigger, other top-level college programs had been circling. Arkansas had shown regular interest. And Beau’s other finalists were Vanderbilt and Tennessee.

“Doesn’t stop now,” Beau wrote in part on Instagram. “I need to keep working and keep my ground and fit in. Let’s dance, Huskers!”

NU’s willingness to allow Beau to be a two-way player clinched the deal, the elder Peterson said. Nebraska has found success with such players recently including shortstop/closer Spencer Schwellenbach — college baseball’s two-way player of the year in the spring — and Jake Meyers before that.

Peterson bats left-handed and throws righty, measuring 6-foot and 180 pounds now. His father said there was no reason to keep the recruiting process going when all of Beau’s boxes were checked.

“Don’t need to wait; he got what he wanted,” Peterson said. “Nebraska’s great. Why wait? Nebraska had the No. 1 recruiting class in the Big Ten this year and my kid wants to play in the (College) World Series. That’s the goal and he feels like he can do that there.”