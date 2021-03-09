Elkhorn North's Ryan Harrahill commits to Nebraska baseball

Ryan Harrahill still has a note in his phone that he wrote in eighth grade. Someday he would commit to playing baseball at Nebraska.

Two years later the Elkhorn North sophomore made that personal text a reality. The hard-throwing right-hander pledged to the Husker coaching staff on a Zoom call Monday evening to become the latest in a parade of in-state recruiting successes for NU second-year coach Will Bolt and his staff.

“I’ve had this vision in my head for two or three years — probably even longer than that,” Harrahill said. “When I got the opportunity, I was like, ‘Why pass it up?’”

The 6-foot-4, 200-pounder has one of the best arms in the state in the 2023 class, routinely hitting 87-89 mph and topping out at 90. Combined with a changeup and active slider, strikeouts and weak contact are standard sights during his outings. Perfect Game considers him the No. 7 prospect in the state in his cycle while Prep Baseball Report ranks him No. 4. He said he had interest or offers from Mississippi, Creighton, Iowa, Kansas State and Wichita State. Nebraska offered him as a scholarship player in late February.