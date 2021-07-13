 Skip to main content
Elkhorn's Drew Christo will play for Nebraska baseball instead of going pro
Evan Bland and Sam McKewon look at which Huskers' names could be called during the MLB draft.

Elkhorn pitcher Drew Christo will head to Nebraska instead of turning professional.

Christo, The World-Herald's high school boys athlete of the year, was considered a top MLB draft prospect, but he wasn't selected during the first 10 rounds conducted Sunday and Monday. MLB scouting reports suggested his commitment to Nebraska would be hard for a pro organization to overcome without a sizable financial investment.

The draft will conclude Tuesday with rounds 11-20, but Christo has already made a decision about his future.

"Wanted to say a huge thanks to all the scouts who took valued time to come and evaluate me and pursue relationships," Christo tweeted. "However, going to school is the right choice for me at this point. Thank you again! Let's work, Lincoln!"

Christo, who was also a football and basketball standout, signed with Nebraska baseball last year. His fastball has been clocked at 95 mph and he finished his season with a 5-2 record, a 0.43 ERA and a state-leading 92 strikeouts. He also batted .341 with 39 RBIs.

Christo coming to college will be a big boost to a Husker recruiting class that ranks among the best in the country. Another recruit, Chase Mason, was a potential draft pick but also wasn't selected in the first 10 rounds. He hasn't yet said publicly whether he'll go to Nebraska or wait to see what happens Tuesday.

Nebraska had two of its current players — Spencer Schwellenbach and Cade Povich — selected in the first three rounds. That was the first time that's happened since 2005.

