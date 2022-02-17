Evan Bland's Big Ten baseball rankings, Feb. 17

The Big Ten joins the rest of college baseball in beginning its season this weekend one year after operating as the only power league to play a league-only schedule.

Here is a look at how the conference shapes up, in order of projected finish.

* * *

1. Maryland (30-18 in 2021)

Here come the Terps. Fifth-year coach Rob Vaughn has been stacking recruiting classes — all ranked between 32nd and 56th nationally the last four cycles — and it added up to a breakout second-place finish in 2021 in the program’s sixth full season as a Big Ten member. Right-hander Nick Dean (2.87 ERA) is a rare returning league ace while All-Big Ten reliever Ryan Ramsey is set to join him in the rotation. A strong offensive core runs it back highlighted by speed/power outfielder Chris Alleyne and infielders Matthew Shaw and Maxwell Costes. Former Big East Freshman of the Year and infielder Nick LoRusso was a sizeable transfer add too. A sneaky advantage for Maryland is that the teams it misses in the imbalanced scheduling include Nebraska, Indiana and Iowa.

2. Michigan (27-19)

While 10 Big Ten teams are replacing all or the majority of their weekend rotations, the Wolverines enjoy a capital-A Advantage with multiple elite proven commodities among their starting pitchers. Righty Cameron Weston (2.81 ERA) won the league ERA title last year and anchors a staff including experienced lefty Jacob Denner (4.35) and transitioning dynamic closer Willie Weiss. Positional anchors Ted Burton (infielder), Jimmy Obertop (catcher) and Tito Flores (outfielder) are back while UM’s top pro prospect, Clark Elliott, won the Cape Cod League batting title during the summer. Calling it: Michigan’s streak of second- or third-place Big Ten finishes extends to five straight seasons this year even with one of the toughest in-league schedules.

3. Nebraska (34-14)

The Huskers are getting plenty of preseason love after nobody predicted their runaway Big Ten title last year. The case for a repeat starts with the infield — particularly league Freshman of the Year Max Anderson at third and budding star Brice Matthews now at short — and extends to a deep stable of pitching with returning Sunday starter Shay Schanaman (5.08 ERA) and now-healthy lefty Kyle Perry (3.48) penciled in atop the rotation. But many unproven arms in bigger roles and a new-look outfield will need to replace the considerable star power no longer around. Big Red’s floor should be a sixth regional in eight full campaigns, with a realistic ceiling of hosting a postseason round for the first time since 2008.

4. Iowa (26-18)

The upside is all over for the Hawkeyes. In the rotation, where they add a pair of former aces in Adam Mazur (South Dakota State) and Connor Schultz (Butler) to go with veteran lefty Cam Baumann (4.19 ERA) and a top-400 national recruit in righty Marcus Morgan. On the infield, with All-Big Ten second baseman Izaya Fullard and slugger Peyton Williams at first. With the defense, which is routinely among the best in the league. The Hawkeyes haven’t made the NCAA tournament since 2017 but appear to have enough depth now to avoid another late-season fade.

5. Ohio State (22-20)

While the Buckeyes join many Big Ten teams in essentially resetting their entire weekend rotation, the proverbial ace up their sleeve is a bullpen as deep as any in the league. Three former relievers will transition to starters headlined by lefty Griffan Smith while All-Big Ten closer T.J. Brock holds down the back end behind a variety of other projectable arms. Meanwhile, star outfielder Kade Kern and shortstop Zach Dezenzo return to pace a so-so offense. OSU seems to get the most from what it has of late — the program has made a regional three of the last five years and should be in the conversation again.

6. Indiana (26-18)

The Hoosiers have annually recruited at a top-60 national pace under fourth-year coach Jeff Mercer and they’ll need to realize much of that potential to maintain their familiar role of Big Ten contender. One of the best rotations in the country from last year lost all three starters to the pros and the lineup returns just two regular position players. Junior righty John Modugno is a future star as a potential Friday ace while a blend of transfers and underclassmen appears most promising on the infield. Uncertain year for a longtime league power.

7. Illinois (22-22)

Pitching was a major issue for the Illini last year — with a staff ERA among the worst in the country — and they have lost their top two weekend starters since then. That weakness should be mitigated by a relative strength within the league as six significant contributors return from a top-100 scoring offense. Infielder Justin Janas is the reigning Big Ten batting champ (.401) while shortstop Branden Comia and catcher Ryan Hampe are other All-Big Ten performers back. If nothing else, Illinois figures to be in some competitive slugfests this spring.

8. Rutgers (21-23)

Can the Scarlet Knights finally finish above .500 in their seventh full season in the Big Ten? Their case begins in the outfield with a pair of corner defenders that are proven .300 hitters and a centerfielder in Ryan Lasko who led the team in homers (11) last year. But an all-new rotation puts more pressure on the six returning lineup regulars and Rutgers will face the league’s most difficult schedule based on 2021 finishes. Looks like another building year in New Jersey under third-year coach Steve Owens.

9. Penn State (18-24)

No one in the league brings back less starting pitching experience than the Nittany Lions — just six total starts the previous two seasons combined! This is also a program that has finished last in the standings in five of the previous eight full campaigns. Reasons for optimism include six position players back from a decent offense led by All-Big Ten second-team catcher Matt Wood and the easiest on-paper league schedule. South Carolina transfer Travis Luensmann — the brother of former Husker pitcher Chad — is one to watch in the rotation. If the arms develop, PSU can hang.

10. Northwestern (15-21)

The Wildcats mashed last year, finishing second nationally in home runs per game (1.83). They move on with exactly half of that production now, led by boppers Stephen Hrustich (11 bombs) and Anthony Calarco (nine). They also feature a rare returning ace in righty Mike Doherty — with a career 2.86 ERA in nearly 120 college innings — and a high-upside bullpen. Questions about the rest of the rotation and new up-the-middle defenders leave lots of unknowns for the first spring with former assistant Josh Reynolds as head coach.

11. Michigan State (17-27)

History isn’t with the Spartans, who have endured four straight losing seasons and qualified for just one NCAA tournament (2012) since 1979. They could roll out the same infield from last year — led by Freshman All-Big Ten shortstop Mitch Jebb — if desired and also have positional anchors in outfielder Zaid Walker (.308 average) and starting lefty Nick Powers (4.87 ERA). Everything else is wide open for coach Jake Boss’s program. Fun fact: Michigan State’s park is in just its fourth season with lights.

12. Minnesota (6-31)

How much is experience worth? The Gophers fell off a cliff into last place last year after long maintaining contender status, including regular-season league titles in 2018 and 2016. They’re the only Big Ten club to return its full rotation — but from a group that contributed to an 8.09 staff ERA that ranked 279th of 286 Division I teams a spring ago. All nine potential lineup starters are veterans — but were cogs of a scoring offense that finished 282nd last season. Minnesota is a bona-fide mystery as coach John Anderson pushes into his fifth decade as team coach.

13. Purdue (16-26)

It’s not all bad in West Lafayette. Purdue has some pieces like Mike Bolton (.452 on-base percentage last year) and ace lefty Calvin Schapira (4.96 ERA). It added Indiana transfer Paul Toetz, who will play shortstop and be a run producer. A slew of newcomers in most other key areas make this a team that won’t get the benefit of the doubt since going 23-42 in its last two Big Ten campaigns. Oh, and the Boilermakers must play just about every decent league team other than Nebraska.​

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.