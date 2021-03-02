Evan Bland's preseason Big Ten baseball power rankings

Two weeks after most of college baseball began its season, the Big Ten on Friday will embark on a 44-game, league-only schedule in which every team will play everyone at least three times. Here’s a look at how the conference shapes up, in order of projected finish.
Big Ten baseball rankings
1. Indiana (9-6 in 2020, 37-23 in 2019)
The Hoosiers took games from LSU and East Carolina last season, and outfielder Grant Richardson (.424 average, five homers) was off to a sizzling start before the COVID-19 shutdown. And that was coming off a 2019 campaign in which first-year coach Jeff Mercer led the program to a regular-season league title. This group will look much different, though perhaps with equal potential. Right-handed starter Gabe Bierman and Richardson are receiving preseason all-conference accolades while toolsy righty McCade Brown has breakout potential. Indiana is as balanced as any league team as it seeks a seventh NCAA regional bid in its last eight tries.
2. Michigan (8-7 in 2020, 50-22 in 2019)
Are the Wolverines a national program now? The entire weekend rotation and most of the key bats have departed since the team reached the College World Series final in 2019, the first Big Ten appearance in the championship round in 53 years. The shortened draft also hit them harder than most of their league peers, with seven players signed away. Meanwhile, they lost their pitching coach, 34-year-old Chris Fetter, to the Detroit Tigers in the same role. But sophomore starting lefty Steven Hajjar is garnering preseason All-America hype as part of a still-deep pitching staff. And five grad-transfer additions are highlighted by former All-Big 12 shortstop Benjamin Sems (Kansas). Making a regional is the first step for coach Erik Bakich’s talented but unproven bunch.
3. Nebraska (7-8 in 2020, 32-24 in 2019)
The first 15 games of the Will Bolt era revealed a team that could score and defend at a high level but had major pitching questions. NU feels it addressed those in the offseason, welcoming proven ace Chance Hroch as a grad transfer from New Mexico State, junior college starters Jake Bunz and Koty Frank, and others to an existing group led by starters Cade Povich and Shay Schanaman. Shortstop/reliever Spencer Schwellenbach is one of the league’s best overall players and the offense features an ideal blend of veterans and young talent. If the bullpen comes together, a reasonable outlook for the Huskers is to reach the NCAA tournament for a fifth time in seven tries.
4. Iowa (10-5 in 2020, 31-24 in 2019)
The Hawkeyes appeared well on their way to a seventh straight 30-win campaign last year before the pandemic hit. Most of their veteran leaders are back, including outfielder Ben Norman, catcher Austin Martin and closer Grant Leonard. Two-way standout Trenton Wallace could settle in as the staff ace and first baseman Peyton Williams boasts one of the best power bats in the Big Ten. If returning weekend starter Duncan Davitt takes another step in his third year, and other arms realize their potential, Iowa has the goods to secure its first NCAA tournament bid since 2017 after multiple late-season fades.
5. Minnesota (8-10 in 2020, 29-27 in 2019)
No Big Ten team played more games than the Gophers in the abbreviated 2020 campaign, and they made it count with solid wins over Arizona, TCU and North Carolina. But their pitching — with an ERA of 6.54 that ranked 246th nationally — was not often up to the task in coach John Anderson’s 39th season. Now without No. 3 overall draft pick Max Meyer, the load falls to other returning starters, including 2018 Big Ten Pitcher and Freshman of the Year Patrick Fredrickson. Almost the entire lineup is back, highlighted by second baseman Zack Raabe, the nation’s hits leader in 2020 with 31. But one of the league’s steadiest programs the last few years may have to overachieve to stay among the top four finishers.
6. Ohio State (6-8 in 2020, 36-27 in 2019)
Arms, arms, arms. The Buckeyes have more than most, including their entire rotation from the 2019 NCAA regional team and at least a dozen more trusted hurlers. Lefty Seth Lonsway is the headliner after leading the nation in strikeouts per nine innings last year (21) with 42 punchouts in 18 innings. Where the run support comes from is the critical issue, especially after longtime standout slugger Dillon Dingler became a second-round draft pick last summer. Expect lots of low-scoring games for the Buckeyes, with a potential to skyrocket up the standings and make a postseason run – as they did the last two complete springs – if the bats come alive.
7. Illinois (8-5 in 2020, 36-21 in 2019)
Offense is again the question for an Illini program that has been among the worst in the league at scoring runs the last two seasons. Junior shortstop Branden Comia was the exception in 2020 when he got off to a .426 start, but the team hit just five home runs in 13 games and struggled to generate baserunners (.342 on-base percentage). Pitching and defense have long been the identity of coach Dan Hartleb’s teams, pushing the 2019 group to an NCAA regional. This pitching staff figures to be among the deepest in the league, led by left-handed ace Cole Kirschsieper and juco addition Andrew Hoffman, and backed by a reliable bullpen.
8. Maryland (10-5 in 2020, 29-29 in 2019)
The Terps have the stars, but what about role players? First baseman Maxwell Costes is one of the country’s best hitters — he held a .432 batting average and .620 on-base percentage (second nationally) through 15 games in 2020. Senior outfielders Chris Alleyne (.333, eight doubles) and Randy Bednar (.387, nine doubles) join him atop the order, though the rest of the lineup holds no proven threats. Right-hander Sean Burke (1.99 ERA, 35 strikeouts in 22-2/3 innings) is a bona fide ace, though depth is lacking behind him — extra important in a year of four-game weekend series. The Terps have stacked strong recruiting classes under fourth-year coach Rob Vaughn, though, making them a dangerous dark horse.
9. Rutgers (6-9 in 2020, 20-31 in 2019)
The Scarlet Knights have won just a third of their league games (39-78) since joining the Big Ten in 2015, leading them to make a coaching change after the 2019 campaign. They settled on Steve Owens — who won a lot at Bryant in the Northeast Conference — and used the extended offseason to turn over the roster with nine transfers, most of them pitchers. Rutgers also has some known commodities including ace southpaw Harry Rutkowski (2.74 ERA last year) and outfielder Richie Schiekofer (.375 average). Outfielder Ryan Lasko should also be one of the most impactful freshman bats in the league. A building year for a new regime.
10. Penn State (10-5 in 2020, 22-27 in 2019)
Recent history hasn’t been kind to the Nittany Lions. They entered 2020 having finished last in the league for three consecutive years — with an 11-59 record in Big Ten play — and five times in seven seasons. But they showed life in 15 games last spring while leading all Big Ten schools in collective ERA (2.16) and stolen bases (33 in 34 tries). Right-handers Conor Larkin (1.69 ERA) and Bailey Dees (1.88) headline a full returning rotation and deep stable of pitchers. The offense can play too, boasting a pair of early .400 hitters last year in Gavin Homer (eight steals) and freshman Johnny Piancentino. PSU’s fielding has been a liability for a full decade, but this could be the year they move out of the Big Ten cellar.
11. Purdue (7-7 in 2020, 20-34 in 2019)
It’s been a rough ride for the Boilermakers since the magical 2018 run to their third-ever NCAA regional bid. Their coach, Mark Wasikowski, departed for Oregon after a frustrating 2019 season and left the program to assistant Greg Goff, whose brief first spring as head man was sunk by erratic pitching. The team has eight transfers among 18 newcomers this year, including projected starting pitchers and former juco standouts in lefty Calvin Schapira and righty Calvin Starnes. Meanwhile, transfers Cam Thompson (Oklahoma State) and Justin Walker (Indiana) could make a quick difference with their bats. Question marks and upside are all over this roster.
12. Michigan State (9-6 in 2020, 20-34 in 2019)
The Spartans haven’t enjoyed a winning Big Ten slate since 2016, with shaky fielding and scarce offense mostly holding back serviceable pitching. They also like to run under 13th-year coach Jake Boss, finishing among the top 20 nationally in steals per game three times in the last four springs. Fifth-year pitcher Mason Erla will reprise his role as staff ace while senior Bailey Peterson (.441 average in 15 games) was the hottest hitter in 2020. Freshman Mitch Jebb is another to watch after winning the shortstop job in fall camp. MSU won’t be an easy out, but don’t count on its second NCAA bid in the last 42 years.
13. Northwestern (6-7 in 2020, 24-27 in 2019)
The good news is Northwestern has two starting pitchers as good as anyone in the league. The bad news is nothing else is a given for a team that has finished in the top eight in the standings just once in four full springs under coach Spencer Allen. Junior right-handers Mike Doherty and Tyler Uberstine will keep NU competitive, but the team lacks reliable arms behind them and fields an offense that has annually been among the worst in the country. Infielder Shawn Goosenberg (.444 average in 10 games last year) and outfielder Leo Kaplan (.324) were the only regulars to hit above .300 in 2020.