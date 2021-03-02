Evan Bland's preseason Big Ten baseball power rankings

Two weeks after most of college baseball began its season, the Big Ten on Friday will embark on a 44-game, league-only schedule in which every team will play everyone at least three times. Here’s a look at how the conference shapes up, in order of projected finish.

Big Ten baseball rankings

1. Indiana (9-6 in 2020, 37-23 in 2019)

The Hoosiers took games from LSU and East Carolina last season, and outfielder Grant Richardson (.424 average, five homers) was off to a sizzling start before the COVID-19 shutdown. And that was coming off a 2019 campaign in which first-year coach Jeff Mercer led the program to a regular-season league title. This group will look much different, though perhaps with equal potential. Right-handed starter Gabe Bierman and Richardson are receiving preseason all-conference accolades while toolsy righty McCade Brown has breakout potential. Indiana is as balanced as any league team as it seeks a seventh NCAA regional bid in its last eight tries.

2. Michigan (8-7 in 2020, 50-22 in 2019)