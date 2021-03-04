Everything you need to know about Nebraska baseball's series with Purdue

Evan Bland has everything you need to know for Nebraska baseball's four-game series with Purdue.
Where: Dell Diamond in Round Rock, Texas
Radio: Husker Sports Network
Video stream: BTN+
3 p.m. Friday: LHP Cade Povich (1-2, 5.06 ERA in 2020) vs. TBA
10 a.m. Saturday: RHP Chance Hroch (2-1, 4.68) vs. TBA
Game 2 Saturday: RHP Shay Schanaman (2-2, 6.97) vs. TBA
10 a.m. Sunday: LHP Jake Bunz vs. TBA
Scouting Nebraska: In many ways, the Will Bolt era begins now after the pandemic limited the coach’s first season with the Huskers to 15 games. The program zealously reshuffled its roster, bidding farewell to 15 players and adding 16 others (including five jucos and two four-year transfers). The lineup is deeper but mostly familiar, with the most intriguing offensive debuts coming from true freshmen Max Anderson (third base) and Brice Matthews (second base) as well as junior catcher Griffin Everitt and senior outfielder Logan Foster. … Povich is the only pitcher in the rotation to have started a game for NU after doing it four times last season. The veteran is Hroch, a New Mexico State transfer with nearly 150 innings and a career 3.13 ERA to his credit. Meanwhile, Schanaman is transitioning from a relief role last year and will make his first career start. Bunz last pitched in a game in May 2019, completing a junior-college season in which he struck out 81 batters in 54 1/3 frames and walked just 22 with a 3.48 ERA. He missed all of last season recovering from Tommy John surgery.
Scouting Purdue: For better or worse, this team looks mostly like it has in recent years. Eight lineup regulars return from 2020 — including seven seniors — while transfers Justin Walker (shortstop, Indiana) and Cam Thompson (outfielder, Oklahoma State) also look to earn at-bats. Purdue has frequently fielded average offenses that rely on small-ball tactics to score — it has been outhomered 52-15 in a combined 68 games the last two seasons. Its best hitter in the abbreviated spring was infielder Evan Albrecht, who hit .364 and collected a team-high 14 RBIs. … The Boilermakers also retain the entirety of their starting rotation from a season ago, led by ace and pro prospect Jett Jackson (1.89 ERA in four starts). Among eight new transfers are juco hurlers Calvin Schapira and Calvin Starnes, with the lefty Schapira coming off a campaign in which he compiled a 56-12 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 36 2/3 innings with a 0.49 ERA. … Purdue has finished eighth or worse in the Big Ten standings in six of the last seven full seasons, including 12th in 2019. Former assistant Greg Goff is in his second year as head coach after the program finished 7-7 in 2020.
Dugout chatter: The event, officially called “The Big Ten Central Texas Challenge,” will feature eight games in four days. Iowa and Michigan will also play a four-game series in the Austin suburb. No fans will be allowed, per Big Ten policy, one week after a showcase at the same venue featuring multiple SEC and Big 12 schools drew crowds. …Dell Diamond is home to the Round Rock Express, Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers. The park measures 330 feet down the lines and 400 to straightaway center. … The weekend forecast calls for sunny days with temperatures reaching the low 70s.