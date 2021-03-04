Everything you need to know about Nebraska baseball's series with Purdue

Scouting Nebraska: In many ways, the Will Bolt era begins now after the pandemic limited the coach’s first season with the Huskers to 15 games. The program zealously reshuffled its roster, bidding farewell to 15 players and adding 16 others (including five jucos and two four-year transfers). The lineup is deeper but mostly familiar, with the most intriguing offensive debuts coming from true freshmen Max Anderson (third base) and Brice Matthews (second base) as well as junior catcher Griffin Everitt and senior outfielder Logan Foster. … Povich is the only pitcher in the rotation to have started a game for NU after doing it four times last season. The veteran is Hroch, a New Mexico State transfer with nearly 150 innings and a career 3.13 ERA to his credit. Meanwhile, Schanaman is transitioning from a relief role last year and will make his first career start. Bunz last pitched in a game in May 2019, completing a junior-college season in which he struck out 81 batters in 54 1/3 frames and walked just 22 with a 3.48 ERA. He missed all of last season recovering from Tommy John surgery.