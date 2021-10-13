Final game of Red-White Series closes out fall practice for Nebraska baseball

Meanwhile, 15 freshmen and three transfers are integrating into the mix.

“They can swing it and they can pitch it,” Everitt said. “Obviously we still have a little ways to go but the strides that we’ve made since the start of the fall, I think those new guys are going to help contribute to this team’s success for sure.”

Other takeaways from Wednesday and fall ball:

» Searching for mound presence. Nebraska pitchers who have it will take an edge into the spring when roles begin to be defined. Who shows up daily with a competitive drive? Who is ready to attack the strike zone and trusts their defense instead of worrying about umpire calls?

Bolt said a pair of freshman left-handers had it Wednesday in Jackson Brockett (one scoreless inning with two strikeouts) and Chandler Benson, who came on to strike out Jadon Arakaki to end the game. So did Red starter Emmett Olson — the 6-foot-4, 230-pound sophomore struck out seven in four strong innings, with an RBI single by Efry Cervantes in the first inning the only damage against him.