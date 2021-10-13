Final game of Red-White Series closes out fall practice for Nebraska baseball

LINCOLN — Nebraska players and coaches gathered for an extended meeting near the mound as the setting sun cast shadows across the Haymarket Park field.
Just like that, fall baseball is over for the Huskers.
NU has another month ahead of eight-hour weeks filled with skill instruction and some team building exercises before dispersing around Thanksgiving. But the meat of the offseason ended Wednesday as the Red-White Series concluded with a 7-1 Red victory in six innings.
The game left more clues for what the Huskers might look like next spring, when they’ll be defending Big Ten champions looking to eventually host an NCAA regional. But as a chilly autumn wind blew on the mid-October evening, coach Will Bolt said the most encouraging signs for 2022 won’t be in a box score. Earned-run averages and batting averages this month don’t weigh heavily in the staff’s current evaluations.
“When I say I don’t care about that, I mean that 100%,” Bolt said. “That kind of stuff doesn’t really matter. There are so many guys that are going to work on some things that you’re going to see be totally different from a physical point come spring.”
The team’s personality and peer leadership — an obvious strength last year — is beginning to materialize again after all four co-captains moved on during the summer. Senior catcher Griffin Everitt has taken on a louder vocal role. So have two other seniors in pitcher Kyle Perry and second baseman Cam Chick along with sophomore shortstop Brice Matthews, among others.
Meanwhile, 15 freshmen and three transfers are integrating into the mix.
“They can swing it and they can pitch it,” Everitt said. “Obviously we still have a little ways to go but the strides that we’ve made since the start of the fall, I think those new guys are going to help contribute to this team’s success for sure.”
Other takeaways from Wednesday and fall ball:
» Searching for mound presence. Nebraska pitchers who have it will take an edge into the spring when roles begin to be defined. Who shows up daily with a competitive drive? Who is ready to attack the strike zone and trusts their defense instead of worrying about umpire calls?
Bolt said a pair of freshman left-handers had it Wednesday in Jackson Brockett (one scoreless inning with two strikeouts) and Chandler Benson, who came on to strike out Jadon Arakaki to end the game. So did Red starter Emmett Olson — the 6-foot-4, 230-pound sophomore struck out seven in four strong innings, with an RBI single by Efry Cervantes in the first inning the only damage against him.
Others showed it this week too. Koty Frank (five scoreless innings with seven strikeouts) on Monday. And Mason Ornelas (3 1/3 spotless frames with seven punchouts Tuesday), Braxton Bragg (four innings of one-hit ball with six Ks) and Jaxon Jelkin (1 2/3 perfect innings) on Tuesday. Grand Canyon transfer Dawson McCarville has turned heads this fall too, though his Wednesday line included two walks and three earned runs in 2 1/3 innings.
“It’s a reminder that we do have really good arms and we have guys that can throw strikes and change speeds,” Bolt said.
Nebraska must replace at least two-thirds of its weekend rotation, find a closer and fill out midweek roles for next season.
» Infielders shining. Big Ten Freshman of the Year Max Anderson followed a torrid summer with a strong fall. The third baseman was 4 for 9 with three doubles and a walk during the Red-White Series.
Second baseman Cam Chick and shortstop Brice Matthews also carried over strong spring seasons while Jack Steil — 2 for 3 Wednesday with a homer and 3 for 7 this week overall — made a case for holding down first base. Freshman Core Jackson has impressed in his fall debut that ended Wednesday with an RBI single and walk along with a couple dirt-ball reads.
Everitt swatted a two-run homer on a Caleb Feekin fastball Wednesday and figures to be a prominent lineup piece after hitting .287 in 37 games in the spring.
» MLB draft prospects easing in. The three headliners in Nebraska’s 2021 recruiting class — all threats to turn pro during the summer — have work to do to earn prominent roles next year.
Outfielder Chase Mason hit some tape-measure shots during intrasquad games this month but finished 0 for 10 with nine strikeouts during Red-White week. The South Dakota native was a multi-sport athlete in high school who is devoting all his efforts to baseball for the first time and missed much of the fall recovering from a knee injury.
Elkhorn grad and right-hander Drew Christo — a consensus top-100 national prospect — walked four in 1 2/3 combined innings Monday and Wednesday with one strikeout while allowing a homer to freshman catcher Josh Caron. Another touted righty, C.J. Hood of Norris, didn’t pitch this week.
