Five defining moments in Nebraska's run to a Big Ten baseball title

But instead of fizzling, the Huskers refocused by winning nine of 10 games since. Players and coaches met to remind each other to do what they do. Be the toughest team. Play fast and loose. Be selfless at the plate.

“We needed that slap in the face to just wake up and realize that what we had been doing the last two weeks wasn’t working,” Hallmark said. “It paid off — we’ve been playing the best baseball we’ve played all year the last two weeks.”

» A wild pod at Indiana. The Huskers headed east looking to set themselves up well for the Michigan series by doing no worse than splitting four games with Ohio State and the Hoosiers. Instead they won all four contests in a span of 43 hours and the Maryland-Michigan series played out exactly as it needed to for NU to secure Big Ten hardware in Bloomington on Sunday.

Beyond just winning the games, Nebraska impressed by doing damage against multiple regional-quality arms. Even when the offense wasn’t scoring runs, it drove up pitch counts and got into the opposing bullpen in the sixth inning or earlier three times.