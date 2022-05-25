Six Nebraska baseball players enter transfer portal after unceremonious end to season

Days after Nebraska’s baseball season came to an unceremonious end, roster movement is already well underway.

Six Huskers have entered the transfer portal as of Wednesday, per a source, as the team conducts individual meetings and players prepare to scatter for summer-ball assignments. Departing players are infielder Jack Steil, outfielders Tyler Palmer and Leighton Banjoff and pitchers Braxton Bragg, Ethan Bradford and Quinn Mason.

“We’ve got to evaluate from a roster management standpoint what it’s supposed to look like and from a recruiting standpoint, from a coaching standpoint, all of it,” NU coach Will Bolt said Saturday following the end of the program’s 23-30 campaign.

The outgoing Huskers are all second- or third-year players. Bragg, a junior from Kansas City, had the most prominent role on this season’s team. The right-hander settled in as the closer and saved a squad-best five games while compiling a 3.28 earned-run average and striking out 37 while walking just eight in 35 2/3 innings. Banjoff – Nebraska’s regular left fielder – announced Tuesday on social media he would be transferring. The junior started 38 games and hit .233.

Steil started 21 games and got a long look at first base, finishing with a .176 batting average and one home run. Bradford, a lefty from Lawrence, Kansas, battled injury and threw just 5 2/3 innings while Mason – a junior and Gretna grad – tossed just 1 1/3 stanzas.

Palmer, meanwhile, appeared in 17 total games. The Columbus Scotus grad went 0 for 3 overall after redshirting in 2021.

Other former NU players may also resurface elsewhere. Among them are reliever Tyler Martin – kicked off this month for violating team rules – and pitcher Jaxon Jelkin, who was removed in April. Freshman Kyler Randazzo left the team this spring as well while prized outfield recruit Chase Mason participated in fall ball before pivoting to play football at South Dakota State.

The Huskers currently have a 16-man recruiting class set to arrive in the fall, headlined by nine junior-college commits. Catcher Zachary Johnson out of Southeast C.C. became the latest to join Wednesday – the Millard North grad comes aboard after hitting 21 home runs and an NJCAA-leading .474 this spring. ​

