Five-run sixth inning helps Huskers rally past Gophers in first game of doubleheader

LINCOLN — Nebraska capitalized on a bullpen meltdown with a five-run sixth inning and rallied to beat Minnesota 6-4 to open a doubleheader Saturday.

The Huskers (9-4) did all their damage with two outs in the decisive frame. Four walks, a bobbled grounder to third base and a hit batter produced the runs after a Leighton Banjoff foul popup to left field that would have completed a scoreless inning bounced off the fielder’s glove.

Nebraska had little success against Minnesota left-hander Jack Liffrig most of the way after a Cam Chick sacrifice fly put the Huskers ahead 1-0 in the first inning. Liffrig retired 10 straight into the fourth inning and allowed three singles — two that didn’t leave the infield — into the fateful sixth.

NU right-handed starter Chance Hroch struck out seven of the first 10 batters he faced before Minnesota got to him in the fourth with a two-out RBI single from Gabe Knowles. It went ahead 2-1 in the fifth when a Ronald Sweeny led off with a double and later scored on a wild throw on a bunt play.

Minnesota (3-10) added a pair in the sixth on another Sweeny double and Easton Bertrand sacrifice fly to extend the lead to 4-1.