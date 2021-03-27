Five-run sixth inning helps Huskers rally past Gophers in first game of doubleheader

LINCOLN — Nebraska capitalized on a bullpen meltdown with a five-run sixth inning and rallied to beat Minnesota 6-4 to open a doubleheader Saturday.
The Huskers (9-4) did all their damage with two outs in the decisive frame. Four walks, a bobbled grounder to third base and a hit batter produced the runs after a Leighton Banjoff foul popup to left field that would have completed a scoreless inning bounced off the fielder’s glove.
Nebraska had little success against Minnesota left-hander Jack Liffrig most of the way after a Cam Chick sacrifice fly put the Huskers ahead 1-0 in the first inning. Liffrig retired 10 straight into the fourth inning and allowed three singles — two that didn’t leave the infield — into the fateful sixth.
NU right-handed starter Chance Hroch struck out seven of the first 10 batters he faced before Minnesota got to him in the fourth with a two-out RBI single from Gabe Knowles. It went ahead 2-1 in the fifth when a Ronald Sweeny led off with a double and later scored on a wild throw on a bunt play.
Minnesota (3-10) added a pair in the sixth on another Sweeny double and Easton Bertrand sacrifice fly to extend the lead to 4-1.
That set the stage for the Nebraska comeback. With two on and two out, Banjoff gained new life when his foul ball dropped beyond left field and he later walked. Minnesota went to the bullpen from there and imploded — bases-loaded walks to Logan Foster, Joe Acker and Spencer Schwellenbach plated runs along with Chick getting plunked and Jaxon Hallmark reaching on a fielding error.
Schwellenbach worked a scoreless ninth for his third save and Cam Wynne earned the victory with ⅔ of an inning.
The second half of the doubleheader will be a nine-inning game that begins at 3:10 p.m.
