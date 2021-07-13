For Nebraska baseball, good news comes from recruits not taken in MLB draft

A good week for the Nebraska baseball program got even better Tuesday after a tweet from Husker recruit Drew Christo.
After going undrafted on the first two days of the MLB draft, the Elkhorn pitcher reaffirmed his commitment to play for NU. The tweet had more than 2,000 Twitter likes a few hours later, including one from his English teacher at Elkhorn High.
“Wanted to say a huge thanks to all the scouts who took valued time to come and evaluate me and pursue relationships," Christo tweeted. "However, going to school is the right choice for me at this point. Thank you again! Let’s work, Lincoln!” #BoltEra #GBR"
The tweet came within a few days of former Nebraska pitching coach and Texas A&M head coach Rob Childress announcing his return to the Huskers as director of player development.
It also came one day after two NU players — Spencer Schwellenbach and Cade Povich — were drafted. Schwellenbach went in the second round to Atlanta, and Povich — a Bellevue West graduate — went in the third to Minnesota.
That marked the first time since 2005 that two Nebraska players had been selected in the first three rounds.
“I knew that I was going to be coming to school so I wanted to put that out today,” Christo said. “It was kind of a formality, but I just wanted to make my commitment clear.”
Christo’s perceived strong commitment to NU was seen as a reason why MLB teams were unwilling to take a chance on drafting him. Professional scouts and their radar guns were a regular sight on days that Christo pitched.
“I think most teams going into the draft considered me a tough sign,” he said. “My desire to go to Nebraska was pretty strong.”
The World-Herald’s high school boys athlete of the year and three-sport standout for the Antlers signed with Nebraska last year. His fastball has been clocked at 95 mph and he finished his season with a 5-2 record, a 0.43 ERA and a state-leading 92 strikeouts. He also batted .341 with 39 RBIs.
Christo’s announcement will give an additional boost to a Husker recruiting class that ranks among the best in the country. Another recruit, Chase Mason from South Dakota, was a potential draft pick but was not selected in the three-day event.
Contacted Tuesday afternoon, Mason said he also is ready to get started with his Nebraska career.
“Teams called and were offering me different numbers,” he said. “But in the end I’m going to be playing baseball at Nebraska, and I’m totally fine with that.”
Mason said he considered the pro draft/Nebraska scenario as a win-win.
“I really felt like it was going to work out either way,” he said. “One of my dreams is to play in the College World Series so my goal is to help us get there.”
Another NU recruit, Norris pitcher CJ Hood, also put out a tweet Tuesday confirming his commitment to the Huskers.
Christo said he watched the first two days of the draft before deciding to send his tweet Tuesday before the final 10 rounds.
“I wouldn’t say disappointed is the right word to use about not getting picked in those first few rounds,” he said. “But it’s definitely something that’s going to motivate me in the future.”
He added that he also was excited to hear about the addition of Childress.
“I was really surprised and happy,” he said. “Obviously he’s a baseball guy and he’s developed a lot of good players.”
