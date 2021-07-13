For Nebraska baseball, good news comes from recruits not taken in MLB draft

Christo’s announcement will give an additional boost to a Husker recruiting class that ranks among the best in the country. Another recruit, Chase Mason from South Dakota, was a potential draft pick but was not selected in the three-day event.

Contacted Tuesday afternoon, Mason said he also is ready to get started with his Nebraska career.

“Teams called and were offering me different numbers,” he said. “But in the end I’m going to be playing baseball at Nebraska, and I’m totally fine with that.”

Mason said he considered the pro draft/Nebraska scenario as a win-win.

“I really felt like it was going to work out either way,” he said. “One of my dreams is to play in the College World Series so my goal is to help us get there.”

Another NU recruit, Norris pitcher CJ Hood, also put out a tweet Tuesday confirming his commitment to the Huskers.

Christo said he watched the first two days of the draft before deciding to send his tweet Tuesday before the final 10 rounds.

“I wouldn’t say disappointed is the right word to use about not getting picked in those first few rounds,” he said. “But it’s definitely something that’s going to motivate me in the future.”