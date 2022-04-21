For Nebraska baseball, quantity of wins — not quality — is the only priority now

LINCOLN — With sweat still on his brow minutes after yet another one-run game Wednesday night, Griffin Everitt wondered if this could be the start of a winning turnaround for Nebraska.

Now is the time for it if the Huskers are to play beyond the regular season.

NU (14-21, 4-5) has 18 games left on the schedule, including 15 conference contests that conclude with the May 21 home finale against Michigan State. With no chance of being an at-large NCAA qualifier — Big Red’s RPI of 185 is well out of range — league bouts are the only lifelines into the postseason.

“Just keep winning games,” said Everitt, a team captain and senior catcher. “Keep stacking days and at the end of the year be the hottest team in the country. ... Keep stacking days and get this thing rolling in the right direction.”

The Big Ten field has separated into three distinct tiers as the spring moves deep into April. The top five teams in the standings — Rutgers (11-1), Illinois (10-2), Maryland (7-2), Iowa (6-3) and Michigan (6-3) — each own RPIs of 75 or better. Those marks make at-large NCAA bids a possibility and put them safely in position to appear in the league tournament in Omaha in late May.

Nebraska is part of the next group along with Northwestern (4-5), Penn State (5-7) and Purdue (4-6). Their most realistic goal: finish in the top eight to make the Big Ten’s double-elimination event, then make a run at winning it to secure an automatic NCAA berth.

“We’re playing for our lives right now in every way,” NU coach Will Bolt said. “So try to move up in the standings and do that by going 1-0 on that particular day and doing what it takes on the mound to do that and get the big hits.”

That begins for the Huskers this weekend at Indiana (14-22, 2-7), a traditional league contender like Nebraska trying to recover from the loss of major contributors from last season.

Quantity of wins — more than quality — is the only priority now, especially with the Big Ten mired in a down season. Typically seventh among conferences in RPI, it sits 10th with the majority of games in the books. Multiple national outlets this week projected only Maryland and Rutgers to make the NCAA tournament, which would be well off the pace of multiple recent five-bid Big Ten campaigns.

Since Maryland and Rutgers joined to make the Big Ten a 13-team league in 2015, a .500 conference mark has usually been good enough to play into the tournament. The only exception was when two 12-12 clubs missed on tiebreakers in 2016. At the other extreme, 2015 Nebraska secured the No. 8 seed with a 9-14 record in a top-heavy race.

The minimum standard for Nebraska, then, is to win eight of its remaining 15 conference games. Along with Indiana (tied for 10th place), the Huskers’ remaining foes are Iowa (T-fourth), Minnesota (13th), Illinois (second) and MSU (T-10th).

From there, a hot streak could mitigate what’s been a disappointing season full of pitching injuries and anti-clutch moments from the offense. Such a Big Ten tournament run would have precedent after seventh-seeded Ohio State won the 2019 event. Seventh-seeded Northwestern (2017) and eighth-seeded Iowa (2016) finished just shy by reaching the finals.

But forget about May for now. The Huskers know it won’t matter if the rest of April goes poorly.

“Just take it day by day,” Everitt said. “We can only take it one game at a time.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.