Forged through injury and failure, Nebraska's Colby Gomes poised for big season

Meanwhile, Gomes never gave up on the dream of being a hitter even after it fell off his radar completely the last two years. He continued to swing when he could and volunteered to fill in at first base on a summer team hit with injuries. When Bolt approached him toward the end of last fall about picking up a bat again, Gomes assumed it was just a courtesy.

Nope. But like with pitching, he’s moved on from his old form that produced a .209 batting average with one homer in 2019. He worked with Everitt on his mechanics in the winter. NU hitting coach Lance Harvell is helping him to hit the ball where it’s pitched instead of trying to pull everything.

“I scrapped my batting style and scrapped my swing from freshman year,” Gomes said. “(Harvell) calls me a caveman. Just don’t think. Go up there and see ball, hit ball. I like that mentality.”

The last two years brought Gomes life perspective too. He leaned deeper into his Christian faith. Gained appreciation for family that was always there for him, including his parents and former Husker athletes Justin (baseball pitcher) and Shellie (diver). Found other ways to be a good teammate.