Forged through injury and failure, Nebraska's Colby Gomes poised for big season

LINCOLN — The last time Colby Gomes was healthy and pitching in a game that counted was nearly three years ago. He remembers it as the worst night of his baseball life.
Gomes (pronounced (Gome-EZ) had put together an inaugural college season that would earn him Freshman All-America honors. He started 40 games at first base and saved 13 as the flame-throwing closer. Ninth-inning leads were always safe — Nebraska was 30-0 in such situations throughout the 2019 spring.
But with the Huskers in position to beat No. 9 national seed Oklahoma State and move within a win of their first regional title in 14 years, disaster struck in Oklahoma City.
A walk, single and RBI single had shaved the NU advantage to 5-3 with two outs in the ninth. Then the Big 12’s home-run leader, Trevor Boone, crushed a 93-mph middle-in fastball — Gomes’ 18th straight heater — over the left-field seats. A sea of orange roared as the Nebraska stopper watched with hands on knees. Big Red lost 6-5.
“I can definitely laugh about it now,” Gomes said this week. “But for a good couple weeks after that, I was hurt. I had never really experienced failure like that. It stuck with me for a while.”
Gomes has always looked the part of a star athlete at 6-foot-5 and 225 pounds. But he hasn’t felt like one in far too long. A lingering shoulder injury undermined his transition to Nebraska’s starting rotation in 2020 before the pandemic wiped out most of the season. Two surgeries since then kept him out for all of 2021, relegating him to a dugout view of the run to a Big Ten title.
In an ironic twist, the Millard West graduate and former top-300 national prospect now finds himself back where he was as a freshman. He is the likely closer — “He’s going to get opportunities at the backside of the game for sure,” coach Will Bolt said Wednesday. He will see some time at first base along with sophomore Jack Steil. He is physically full-go.
But Gomes, 22, is also in a different place. His old approach as a two-way player — throw hard so batters can’t make contact and swing hard in case he does — is no more.
“I want to be better than I was” Gomes said. “I don’t want to be the same or worse. It’s about working to be better than I ever was.”
Gomes still has the fastball but now owns a more trustworthy slider and a new splitter that impressed catcher Griffin Everitt enough that he mentioned it specifically this week. Pitching coach Jeff Christy has retooled his mechanics to better use his body and legs to take pressure off his right arm. The fourth-year senior tinkers with grips and pitch “shapes” with Nebraska director of player development Rob Childress. He is locating offerings instead of simply throwing with mid-90s velocity.
“To have him back is electric,” NU senior left-handed starter Kyle Perry said. “He looks pretty healthy and pretty darn good.”
Meanwhile, Gomes never gave up on the dream of being a hitter even after it fell off his radar completely the last two years. He continued to swing when he could and volunteered to fill in at first base on a summer team hit with injuries. When Bolt approached him toward the end of last fall about picking up a bat again, Gomes assumed it was just a courtesy.
Nope. But like with pitching, he’s moved on from his old form that produced a .209 batting average with one homer in 2019. He worked with Everitt on his mechanics in the winter. NU hitting coach Lance Harvell is helping him to hit the ball where it’s pitched instead of trying to pull everything.
“I scrapped my batting style and scrapped my swing from freshman year,” Gomes said. “(Harvell) calls me a caveman. Just don’t think. Go up there and see ball, hit ball. I like that mentality.”
The last two years brought Gomes life perspective too. He leaned deeper into his Christian faith. Gained appreciation for family that was always there for him, including his parents and former Husker athletes Justin (baseball pitcher) and Shellie (diver). Found other ways to be a good teammate.
Gomes felt a pop in his shoulder during winter break before the 2020 season while playing catch with his younger brother, Tristan, who is an infielder at Cal State Fullerton. He “stubbornly” pitched through the injury during Nebraska’s abbreviated spring and into the summer before telling Husker trainers in the fall.
“I got an MRI and they were like, ‘I don’t know how you were throwing for the past six months,’” Gomes said.
His first procedure that August didn’t work and prompted a second one in February 2021 done by famed baseball surgeon Dr. James Andrews. When the Huskers played at home he was in the dugout passing along observations to coaches and racing fellow injured hurlers Caleb Feekin and Perry to retrieve foul balls. Gomes tracked road games from his living room, wearing the same jersey as his teammates.
Gomes has a wristband as a reminder of how blessed he is. It lists Psalm 16:8 and the words “I will not be shaken.” It’s a family saying and a nod to his younger sister, Nolan, a high-schooler who was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes a year ago.
“She’s been a rock — she’s way tougher than I could ever be,” Gomes said. “I had two shoulder surgeries and she got thrown diabetes on her. She’s definitely one of my biggest people that I do it for.”
Justin Gomes often thought back to that night in Oklahoma City as he watched Colby rehab with an upbeat spirit. The subdued father was walking alone on the concourse at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in the moments after his son’s blown save when a pair of 20-something Nebraska fans stopped him and relayed how much they enjoyed watching Colby compete that spring.
One pitch did not define his season, they said. It doesn’t define him.
“That probably helped him get over it too,” said Justin Gomes, who passed on the message. “It was a reminder that it’s just baseball. It happens.”
That attitude, Colby Gomes said, is as helpful as any fastball. When the Huskers lost a late lead to Arkansas in the regional final last June, he was among the first to reach out to reliever Jake Bunz with advice the senior has been following himself.
It’s not the end of the world. Make it the start of something better.
“It’s definitely not been an easy couple of years,” Gomes said. “I’ve had some bumps in the road — maybe some big bumps every once in a while. That’s grown me up a lot.”
402-444-1201,