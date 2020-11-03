Former Husker Alex Gordon wins eighth Gold Glove

Former Husker and Lincoln Southeast grad Alex Gordon won his eighth Rawlings Gold Glove award for his final season with the Kansas City Royals.
With Tuesday night's announcement, the outfielder is now tied with Frank White for most Gold Gloves won in Royals' history.
Gordon is also the sixth player to win the award in his final MLB season.
The Lincoln native announced his retirement from professional baseball on Sept. 24, 2020.
The complete list of 2020 Gold Glove winners can be found here.
Alex Gordon through the years
2000 All-Nebraska baseball
2000 Class A football championship
2001 Boys Athlete of the Year
2002 High school baseball
2003 Nebraska baseball
2004 Nebraska baseball
2005 MLB draft
2005 Celebrating being drafted
2005 College World Series
2006 Texas Wranglers
2010 Omaha Royals
2011 Omaha's Ultimate Baseball Academy
2019 MLB exhibition in Omaha
2019 MLB in Omaha
Omaha World-Herald: Big Red
Don't miss a moment of Nebraska athletics.