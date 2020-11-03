 Skip to main content
Former Husker Alex Gordon wins eighth Gold Glove
BASEBALL

Former Husker Alex Gordon wins eighth Gold Glove

Gordon

Former Husker Alex Gordon won his eighth Gold Glove Tuesday night, tying Kansas City's record.

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Former Husker and Lincoln Southeast grad Alex Gordon won his eighth Rawlings Gold Glove award for his final season with the Kansas City Royals.

With Tuesday night's announcement, the outfielder is now tied with Frank White for most Gold Gloves won in Royals' history.

Gordon is also the sixth player to win the award in his final MLB season.

The Lincoln native announced his retirement from professional baseball on Sept. 24, 2020.

The complete list of 2020 Gold Glove winners can be found here.

Alex Gordon through the years

Omaha World-Herald: Big Red

