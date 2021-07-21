Former Husker Cade Povich signs with Minnesota Twins

Cade Povich got the easy decision he was looking for on draft day. On Wednesday, he made it official.

Nine days after the Minnesota Twins selected him in the third round (No. 98 overall), Nebraska’s Friday ace signed with the club. The pick’s slot value — the amount of guaranteed bonus money a team can offer — is $593,100.

Though Povich didn’t publicly signal his intentions earlier in the process, he knew the day he was selected he would turn his attention to professional baseball.

“Where I got picked up and the money, it was kind of a no-brainer,” Povich told The World-Herald. “I called Coach (Will) Bolt maybe 30 minutes after I was picked and I think he also kind of knew where my heart was at and agreed with it.”

The wiry 6-foot-3, 185-pound lefty broke out this spring after being lightly recruited out of Bellevue West and spending a season at South Mountain C.C. in Arizona. The pandemic cut short his 2020 campaign in Lincoln but he was an All-Big Ten first-teamer in his final college go-round.