Former Husker Jake Meyers called up to Houston Astros

Former Nebraska two-way standout and Omaha Westside graduate Jake Meyers has reached the major leagues.

Meyers was called up to the Houston Astros from Triple-A Sugar Land (Texas) on Thursday afternoon in the moments following a frenetic MLB trade deadline. Houston traded its center fielder, Myles Straw, for bullpen help to clear a spot for Meyers.

The 25-year-old Meyers will share time in center with another young outfielder in Chas McCormick, Houston general manager James Click told local media outlets. Meyers has enjoyed a dominant season with the Skeeters across 68 games, collecting 16 homers, 51 RBIs and 10 steals with a .343 batting average.

Meyers was a 13th-round selection of the Astros in the 2017 draft following an All-America junior season at Nebraska. After the pandemic wiped out his 2020 season, he made his Triple-A debut this year. ​

