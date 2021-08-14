 Skip to main content
Former Husker Jake Meyers hits first MLB homer — and a grand slam
BASEBALL

Jake Meyers

Houston Astros' Jake Meyers hits a grand slam in the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Angels. Earlier in the night the former Husker hit his first MLB home run.

 JOHN MCCOY, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Jake Meyers smashed his first two major league home runs in the same game Saturday night in the most memorable outing by far of his weeks-old MLB career.

The former two-way standout at Omaha Westside and Nebraska connected for a solo shot in the third inning and followed with a grand slam in the sixth while finishing 2 for 4 with five RBIs. Meyers started for the second time with the Houston Astros after being called up and making his debut late last month.

Meyers wasn’t much of a power hitter in three seasons as a Husker from 2015-17, swatting a total of three homers in 140 college contests. But the 25-year-old has become a slugger of late, connecting for 16 round-trippers at Triple-A Sugar Land this season before his promotion.

His first career long ball came in the third inning with two outs when he sent an over-the-middle mid-80s slider the opposite way 396 feet off the wall in right-center above the yellow line.

The right fielder hitting ninth in the lineup followed a few innings later by swatting an 0-1 low-90s fastball out to right a few rows into the stands at Angels Stadium to extend the Astros lead to 8-2. The shot measured at 383 feet with an exit velocity of nearly 102 mph.

Meyers entered the game with two hits in his first 10 at-bats along with a walk and six strikeouts. His previous MLB highlight had come in his first start on Wednesday when he stole a base and eventually scored on a shallow sacrifice fly on a bang-bang play.

Meyers was selected in the 13th round of the 2017 draft.​

evan.bland@owh.com,

402-444-1201,

twitter.com/EvanBlandOWH

