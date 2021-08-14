Former Husker Jake Meyers hits first MLB homer — and a grand slam

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Jake Meyers smashed his first two major league home runs in the same game Saturday night in the most memorable outing by far of his weeks-old MLB career.

The former two-way standout at Omaha Westside and Nebraska connected for a solo shot in the third inning and followed with a grand slam in the sixth while finishing 2 for 4 with five RBIs. Meyers started for the second time with the Houston Astros after being called up and making his debut late last month.

Meyers wasn’t much of a power hitter in three seasons as a Husker from 2015-17, swatting a total of three homers in 140 college contests. But the 25-year-old has become a slugger of late, connecting for 16 round-trippers at Triple-A Sugar Land this season before his promotion.

His first career long ball came in the third inning with two outs when he sent an over-the-middle mid-80s slider the opposite way 396 feet off the wall in right-center above the yellow line.

The right fielder hitting ninth in the lineup followed a few innings later by swatting an 0-1 low-90s fastball out to right a few rows into the stands at Angels Stadium to extend the Astros lead to 8-2. The shot measured at 383 feet with an exit velocity of nearly 102 mph.