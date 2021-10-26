Former Husker, Westside grad Jake Meyers misses Astros' World Series roster due to injury

Former Husker and Omaha Westside grad Jake Meyers didn't make the Houston Astros' World Series roster as he continues to recover from a shoulder injury.

Meyers hasn't played since Houston's clinching game of the American League Divisional Series against the Chicago White Sox. Meyers injured his shoulder when he crashed into the outfield wall while trying to make a leaping catch. He then missed the entire AL Championship Series against the Boston Red Sox.

Meyers is on the Astros' "taxi squad" for the World Series, meaning if healthy he could potentially replace a player on the active roster lost to injury.

But this likely marks a disappointing finish to Meyers' otherwise breakout rookie season.

After getting called up to the majors in August, he appeared in 49 games for the Astros, recording a .260 batting average with six home runs 28 RBIs and 22 runs scored. He primarily played center field, but also occupied the other two outfield spots and at times served as the designated hitter.

Meyers was a 13th-round draft pick of the Astros in 2017 after he finished an All-America career with the Huskers. A 2017 finalist for the John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year, Meyers finished his time at Nebraska with a .307 batting average and a 2.61 ERA on the mound.