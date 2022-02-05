Former Nebraska baseball coach John Sanders passes away after battle with cancer

The longest tenured coach in Nebraska baseball history died this week at age 76 after a battle with cancer.

John Sanders won more games and worked with more Huskers on the diamond than anyone within the program across 20 seasons as coach (1978-97) in which he compiled a 767-453-1 record. The Grand Island native later served as a minor league manager in Boston Red Sox organization and was a scout for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Sanders, a 2002 inductee into the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame, was an all-state quarterback as a senior at Grand Island in 1963 and followed with an all-state basketball season then set the state discus record the next spring. When he graduated, he signed a contract with the Kansas City Athletics, with manager Whitey Herzog present for the ceremony.

Sanders guided Nebraska to nine 40-win seasons and three NCAA tournament appearances in 1979, 1980 and 1985 after working as an assistant under coach Tony Sharpe in 1977. He was relieved of his duties in Lincoln after the 1997 season and was succeeded by Dave Van Horn, who transformed NU into a College World Series contender in the early 2000s.​

