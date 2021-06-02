Four reasons Nebraska baseball can beat the odds against No. 1 Arkansas

The odds are long. But not impossible.
Nebraska bussed south on Wednesday to Arkansas, home of college baseball’s most accomplished team in 2021. The Razorbacks — fresh off a rare sweep of the SEC regular-season and tournament titles — are flush with pro talent and are the favorites to dogpile in Omaha in a few weeks.
So what chance do the Huskers have of surviving Fayetteville? In baseball terms, about the same as a batter with a .143 average getting a base hit.
Just three No. 1 overall seeds have been eliminated in their regional since the NCAA tournament field expanded to 64 teams in 1999. That’s three times in 21 postseasons. The top national seed has reached the College World Series 14 times in that span — a hit rate of .667.
Of course, Nebraska isn’t even guaranteed to play Arkansas. The 2017 Huskers were also a two seed and traveled to No. 1 overall Oregon State, but bowed out after losses to Yale and Holy Cross. This year Big Red opens with Northeastern and will almost certainly need to beat the Huskies or four seed NJIT to get a shot at the Hogs.
But should the matchup occur — with NU digging in against college baseball history — here are four reasons to believe the Huskers could be playing beyond this weekend:
1. History shows it’s possible. Those three No. 1 overall seeds to lose in their regional? Two ousters came at the hands of Big Ten teams.
Michigan, a two seed, took down top-rated Vanderbilt in 2007. Three seed Maryland went to No. 1 UCLA and advanced in 2015. Another Big Ten team made history in 2019 when Michigan knocked out No. 1 UCLA in a super regional on its way to an appearance in the CWS championship series. The other No. 1 regional surprise came in 2014 when three seed UC Irvine shocked Oregon State.
A common thread in those upsets was the underdog won the first game, lost the second and held on in a thrilling third. All the victories were low scoring, meaning good pitching and a couple clutch hits are essential.
Nebraska — champion of a power conference — is perhaps as dangerous as any two seed a No. 1 overall has seen in the regional round.
2. The experience factor. One of the few downsides to having so much talent is the roster turnover. Arkansas had eight players with remaining eligibility drafted the last two seasons; Nebraska has lost just one such player in that span (Aaron Palensky).
What the Huskers may lack in elite pro talent relative to the Hogs, they make up for with veteran savvy — especially in the lineup. NU could send out three five-year contributors and three more who have been key cogs for at least three seasons. Arkansas has two hitting regulars who were in junior college last year and another who played most of his career at East Tennessee State.
NU’s most common batting order averages 3.1 years with the school, while Arkansas’ is 2.1. When the pressure is on, there’s value in knowing the moment won’t get too big.
3. Don’t-care mentality. Fourth-year hitter Jaxon Hallmark unveiled Nebraska’s unofficial motto earlier this season while explaining how the team doesn’t concern itself with circumstances. He fell into character again Monday, delivering a series of one-liners in response to reporters’ questions about the tough regional draw.
“I think this team does a really good job of just focusing on playing the game,” Hallmark said. “External factors don’t really affect us as much. We just control what we can control.”
That trait has largely defined the Huskers’ season. When Big Ten coaches didn’t vote them in their preseason top six, they used it as motivation. They overcame being the only league team not to host a pod in its home city — getting just 15 home games — by going 21-7 away from Haymarket Park. That included consecutive long travel weekends to Penn State and Michigan State where they won five of six.
NU didn’t dwell on the rare home sweep at the hands of Rutgers, winning 11 of 13 since then. It shrugged off a disadvantageous slot in the Indiana pod to win four games in 40-plus hours. It stuck to COVID protocols and was able to play without interruption all spring.
Now circumstances appear unfavorable again.
“It’s very fitting for this year that we’re going to be headed to the No. 1 overall (seed),” fifth-year senior Joe Acker said. “This team’s built for that. We’ve been built for that from day one in the fall to handle whatever’s thrown at us.”
4. Home runs giveth and taketh away. Nebraska and Arkansas are similar teams in many ways.
They’re nearly identical defensively, with fielding percentages in the top 12. Both have future high draft picks closing games. Staff earned-run averages are mostly a wash — though the Razorbacks faced more potent SEC lineups — and Arkansas gives back its edge in strikeout rate by walking more batters.
The Hogs own the better offense statistically, averaging 7.7 runs per game (16th nationally) to NU’s 7.0 (38th). But the difference is how they score, relying heavily on the MLB approach of walks (321, third nationally) and home runs (1.66 per game, fifth). They don’t often sacrifice bunt (10, 246th) or run (0.73 steals/game, 206th).
If Nebraska pounds the strike zone and keeps Arkansas in the yard — much easier said than done — it forces the hosts to string together hits. The Huskers have been much more diverse in their run production, ranking 45th in homers per game (1.21), 33rd in sac bunts (32) and 37th in steals per game (1.49).