Four reasons Nebraska baseball can beat the odds against No. 1 Arkansas

Michigan, a two seed, took down top-rated Vanderbilt in 2007. Three seed Maryland went to No. 1 UCLA and advanced in 2015. Another Big Ten team made history in 2019 when Michigan knocked out No. 1 UCLA in a super regional on its way to an appearance in the CWS championship series. The other No. 1 regional surprise came in 2014 when three seed UC Irvine shocked Oregon State.

A common thread in those upsets was the underdog won the first game, lost the second and held on in a thrilling third. All the victories were low scoring, meaning good pitching and a couple clutch hits are essential.

Nebraska — champion of a power conference — is perhaps as dangerous as any two seed a No. 1 overall has seen in the regional round.

2. The experience factor. One of the few downsides to having so much talent is the roster turnover. Arkansas had eight players with remaining eligibility drafted the last two seasons; Nebraska has lost just one such player in that span (Aaron Palensky).