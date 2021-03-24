Freshman hitter Max Anderson is off to hot start with Nebraska baseball

“He just has the demeanor where he’s not going to get too high or too low,” Bolt said. “I think that’s just such a big part of being a consistent baseball player. You’re dealing with so much learning and failure and those type of things that if you don’t have a fairly even-keel mindset you’re going to ride the wave.”

Some older Huskers learned that lesson long ago. Anderson said it was senior two-way player Jaxon Hallmark who advised him last fall to never worry about what happens in a game but instead focus on the next thing. Junior shortstop Spencer Schwellenbach — who got on base at a .415 clip and hit five homers as a freshman in 2018 — sees the same no-worries approach in Anderson that has worked so well for him.

Said Schwellenbach: “For a freshman, he definitely cares a lot less.”

Anderson saw opposing pitchers adjust to him all the time growing up, usually offering a diet of outside breaking pitches. He said this season he’s still seeing fastballs; the only difference is everything is deliberately located on the fringes of the zone.