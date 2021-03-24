Freshman hitter Max Anderson is off to hot start with Nebraska baseball

Nobody, it seems, cares less than Max Anderson.
The first-year Nebraska infielder knows how this sounds. But it’s true. When he steps to the plate to hit, his mind is either a blank slate or wandering to topics unrelated to baseball. Personal results in a game — good or bad — don’t linger with him once his bat has connects with a baseball.
“I try to stay as relaxed as I can,” Anderson said. “Just play the game I grew up having fun with.”
It’s ironic, then, that the Millard West graduate is off to such a blistering start for the Huskers through a quarter of their 44-game, league-only regular season. In a year when expanded rosters in college baseball make it more difficult for newcomers to break into a lineup, Anderson leads NU with a .349 batting average. His slugging percentage — the average total bases earned during an at-bat — is among the top dozen freshmen nationally at .674 thanks largely to four home runs and a pair of doubles.
Of course, not caring doesn’t mean not paying attention. The 6-foot, 195-pound Anderson is always adjusting. In his first at-bat against Iowa last Saturday, Anderson watched a first-pitch fastball go by. He told himself he wasn’t taking another one — then in his next at-bat, he deposited a first-pitch heater over the left-field wall in a game Nebraska won 10-8.
The third baseman gained quick attention with an 11-for-21 start to his college career that included a homer in his first plate appearance. But after that came an 0-for-14 skid with nine groundouts. Even the steady Anderson started to notice an annoying pattern.
“The bigger reason I was getting frustrated at the plate was because I wasn’t helping my team,” Anderson said. “That’s when I get mad is when I’m not doing my job. But my teammates are great at keeping me up and playing the game. They’re the same teammates when I’m 0 for 14 and when I’m 5 for 5.”
Anderson, as usual, didn’t let the cold spell linger. He swatted a pair of homers and drove in six runs during a 4-for-8 stretch to cap a series win last weekend in Iowa City.
Nebraska landed Anderson in June — far later than normal in a baseball recruiting cycle — after the longtime Texas A&M pledge was told by the Aggies the pandemic-related roster crunch left no room for him. He was a Husker within 24 hours and established himself as a candidate to start as fall ball went on.
Coach Will Bolt said Anderson has all the physical tools of a good hitter, including a swing that stays even with the ball and the ability to hit any pitch in any part of the strike zone. When poor results arrive like a backdoor curveball, he fouls them off and hangs in.
“He just has the demeanor where he’s not going to get too high or too low,” Bolt said. “I think that’s just such a big part of being a consistent baseball player. You’re dealing with so much learning and failure and those type of things that if you don’t have a fairly even-keel mindset you’re going to ride the wave.”
Some older Huskers learned that lesson long ago. Anderson said it was senior two-way player Jaxon Hallmark who advised him last fall to never worry about what happens in a game but instead focus on the next thing. Junior shortstop Spencer Schwellenbach — who got on base at a .415 clip and hit five homers as a freshman in 2018 — sees the same no-worries approach in Anderson that has worked so well for him.
Said Schwellenbach: “For a freshman, he definitely cares a lot less.”
Anderson saw opposing pitchers adjust to him all the time growing up, usually offering a diet of outside breaking pitches. He said this season he’s still seeing fastballs; the only difference is everything is deliberately located on the fringes of the zone.
Of all the people who have contributed to his swing over the years, Anderson jokes one of the most effective tweaks came from a guy he’d rather not credit. Former Millard West teammate and fellow Husker Colby Gomes told him in high school to try closing his stance by moving his front foot closer to home plate than his back foot. While Gomes has gone on to focus only on pitching in his college career, Anderson is hitting the ball to all fields with a swing he compares in form to that of major-league slugger Nolan Arenado.
“That’s what Colby tells me now is, ‘I may not be able to do it, but I can sure teach it,’” Anderson said. “If you ask anybody, I’m a really simple man. I try to keep things simple and feel like I’m always in the same stance.”
Should Anderson continue at his current pace, his production would compare favorably to freshman seasons of the best Nebraska hitters of the last quarter century. The last to hit better than .349 was All-American Matt Hopper (.352) in 2000, whose homer total that year (21) is also most like Anderson’s clip considering the former Husker did it in 64 games. Hopper is also the best standard for slugging percentage (.678 to Anderson’s .674).
Not that the Nebraska freshman is giving any of it much thought.
“To be able to have success is awesome,” Anderson said. “Just because you’re in college doesn’t mean you need to change anything. Just do what you’ve been doing and things will adjust eventually.”
Fast Freshman
Nebraska infielder Max Anderson is among the best hitters on the team through a quarter of a 44-game, league-only schedule. Here’s a look at how the start to his first college season stacks up against some of the most notable freshman seasons in recent history.
|Player (total games, year)
|Doubles
|Homers
|RBIs
|On-Base %
|Slugging %
|Max Anderson (11, 2021)
|2
|4
|14
|.417
|.674
|Ryan Boldt (61, 2014)
|12
|2
|31
|.382
|.437
|Pat Kelly (45, 2012)
|6
|8
|37
|.345
|.521
|Cody Asche (43, 2009)
|7
|2
|21
|.336
|.411
|Alex Gordon (62, 2003)
|13
|7
|48
|.426
|.495
|Matt Hooper (64, 2000)
|14
|21
|71
|.439
|.678
|John Cole (49, 1999)
|3
|7
|46
|.331
|.463
|Danny Kimura (43, 1998)
|15
|8
|41
|.406
|.610
|Ken Harvey (37, 1997)
|11
|5
|28
|.439
|.641
|Todd Sears (43, 1995)
|10
|10
|50
|.480
|.641
|Darin Erstad (58, 1993)
|16
|10
|54
|.394
|.540
