Freshman outfielder Chase Mason no longer with Nebraska baseball program

One of the headliners of Nebraska baseball’s freshman class is no longer with the program.

Outfielder Chase Mason has left the team and is no longer listed on the Huskers’ online roster. An NU spokesperson confirmed Mason’s departure.

The move is a blow to a 2021 class ranked 20th nationally by Perfect Game and to Nebraska’s outfield that could turn over entirely next spring. Mason arrived as consensus top-200 prospect and was the third-highest rated player that the Huskers brought in last year behind pitchers Drew Christo and C.J. Hood.

Mason — formerly a standout quarterback in nine-man football in South Dakota — will pursue a college football career elsewhere. He got his first football looks as a junior in the fall of 2019 when he accounted for 416 yards and six touchdowns in the Class 9AA title game, then missed most of his prep senior football season after suffering an ACL injury. He had FBS offers from South Dakota State, South Dakota, Fresno State and Wyoming while Kansas State had interest in him as a tight end.

“I felt the best playing baseball,” Mason told The World-Herald last spring. “I just wanted to see how far I could go in baseball and ultimately felt like it was the right thing to do. It came down to knowing I could enjoy baseball every single day.”