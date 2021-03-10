Freshmen, fresh faces give Nebraska baseball a deep and 'impressive' roster

Nebraska arrived at the ballpark Sunday trying to win a conference series. A brigade of teenagers and other new faces didn’t let the Huskers down.
Two freshmen manned the right side of the infield in second baseman Brice Matthews and first baseman Jack Steil. Another — designated hitter Max Anderson — ended the weekend with three walks after an 8-for-15 start to his career.
A pair of junior-college additions also appeared in the lineup in third baseman Efry Cervantes and catcher Griffin Everitt. Meanwhile, fellow former jucos Jake Bunz, Koty Frank and Cam Wynne were among seven NU pitchers to contribute to a shutout victory.
All made their Husker debuts during the four-game series in Texas and confirmed what coaches and teammates suspected all along — these guys can play.
“It’s incredible,” junior starting pitcher Shay Schanaman said Wednesday. “It’s huge for us. You never know with freshmen. You have an idea of what they might be like throughout the fall and the winter, but you never truly know what they’re made of until you take the field. I was super impressed as I think we all were with those guys who stepped up when it counted.”
If the early returns are any indication, Nebraska will join most of college baseball in being deeper than it’s been in recent memory. Matthews collected four RBIs and was flawless in the middle infield across four games. Anderson’s .533 average is tied for second best in the Big Ten after one weekend and started with a home run in his first collegiate at-bat. Steil made his first career start Sunday and drove in three runs, including a two-run blast in the ninth inning to ice the win.
NU coach Will Bolt — once a full-time freshman starter for the Huskers in 1999 — said it takes a special combination of talent, mindset and preparation for first-year college hitters to impact games right away. It helps to have good swings too.
“Those guys are mature; they’re cut from a different cloth,” Bolt said. “We haven’t seen them let any situation get too big for them at any point in time that they’ve been here. Throwing those guys in the fire and seeing them respond the way they did was very impressive.”
Overall, the group of new additions are a cobbling of various circumstances, though many became Huskers during or because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Bunz and Frank committed last April after the 2020 season cancellation when NU coaches pivoted to recruiting. Graduate transfer Chance Hroch — who turned in a quality start and picked up a win Saturday — thought his career was over before the shutdown but eventually hit the transfer portal from New Mexico State and arrived in Lincoln. Wynne and Anderson were both affected by roster crunches at Texas A&M, prompting each in June to embrace late opportunities at their home-state school.
Bolt said the opening weekend was also a reminder why his staff seeks more than just talent in prospects. Cervantes laid down a pair of successful sacrifice bunts Sunday and was fired up to do so. Everitt did the same right before Steil’s clinching homer and the Lincoln Southwest grad also enjoyed a strong weekend behind the plate.
“All those guys up to this point have shown that it may not be perfect all the time (but) they’re going to work hard, they’re going to play hard and they’re going to play for their teammates,” Bolt said. “And that’s a huge part of it.”
Other notes from Wednesday’s media session:
» Schanaman said he was nervous early in his first college start Saturday, as evidenced by walking the first batter on four pitches. But the defense helped calm the nerves of the former reliever. The only error the Huskers committed all weekend came on a catcher’s interference in Friday’s opener.
“I think this is the best infield we’ve had since I’ve been here, certainly, and probably the best infield I’ve ever played with,” Schanaman said. “It takes a little bit off you as a pitcher knowing you’ve got those guys behind you.”
» Spencer Schwellenbach flashed his pitching upside Sunday by touching 97 mph with his fastball and striking out two in a scoreless frame. Bolt said NU may use him twice this weekend in Minneapolis if necessary but will continue to be cognizant of balancing mound duties with his shortstop role.
“I would like to think as he builds up that we can use him more and more,” Bolt said.
» Nebraska hitters struck out 46 times in 32 innings last weekend. Those numbers are troubling, Bolt said, because they too often excuse the opponent from needing to make a play under pressure. One factor, he said, is jumping right into Big Ten competition against pitchers who have had more time than usual to ramp up for the spring.
» Nebraska (3-1) expects to start the same four pitchers for its weekend rotation in Minneapolis against Ohio State (3-1) and Iowa (1-3), though possibly in a shuffled order. Lefty Cade Povich, righties Hroch and Schanaman and lefty Bunz threw (in that order) against Purdue.
