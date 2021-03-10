Freshmen, fresh faces give Nebraska baseball a deep and 'impressive' roster

“All those guys up to this point have shown that it may not be perfect all the time (but) they’re going to work hard, they’re going to play hard and they’re going to play for their teammates,” Bolt said. “And that’s a huge part of it.”

Other notes from Wednesday’s media session:

» Schanaman said he was nervous early in his first college start Saturday, as evidenced by walking the first batter on four pitches. But the defense helped calm the nerves of the former reliever. The only error the Huskers committed all weekend came on a catcher’s interference in Friday’s opener.

“I think this is the best infield we’ve had since I’ve been here, certainly, and probably the best infield I’ve ever played with,” Schanaman said. “It takes a little bit off you as a pitcher knowing you’ve got those guys behind you.”

» Spencer Schwellenbach flashed his pitching upside Sunday by touching 97 mph with his fastball and striking out two in a scoreless frame. Bolt said NU may use him twice this weekend in Minneapolis if necessary but will continue to be cognizant of balancing mound duties with his shortstop role.

“I would like to think as he builds up that we can use him more and more,” Bolt said.