From catcher to coach, Jeff Christy calls the shots for Nebraska's dominant pitchers

“It’d be easy just to make a safe call and throw a pitch that, ‘Hey, if he puts it in play, let’s hope he hits it at somebody,’” NU coach Will Bolt said. “Or you make a call in a big 3-2 spot to get a punchout and get off the field with a lot of momentum. I think he studies the game very well, he’s very prepared from a scouting report standpoint, he’s got a great communication with his catchers and pitchers.”

To Christy, pitch calling is an art — a blend of studying scouting reports, reading hitters and in-the-moment instinct. He learned under one of college baseball’s best as a volunteer assistant in 2018-19 with Texas A&M coach Rob Childress.

Part of the job for Christy is evaluating his own pitchers. Povich — who throws a fastball, curveball, slider, changeup and cutter — doesn’t always have everything working in his repertoire. He was commanding just two offerings against Illinois earlier this month, forcing an on-the-fly change in plans. Midway through, Christy asked the starter to see if he could get his changeup going between innings. Povich did, flashed a thumbs up to Christy and incorporated the pitch the rest of his start.

Sometimes Christy can be flexible in his game management, like when he asks catchers what they see and allows them to choose between two options. At other points, the call is the call.