From observing to crushing, Nebraska outfielder Garrett Anglim enjoying breakout season

Garrett Anglim jogged around the bases with three fingers raised as the third-base dugout at Haymarket Park whooped and shouted.

Last Saturday afternoon against Iowa would have been the best baseball game Anglim had ever played even before he socked the 79-mph breaking ball out past left field for a two-run homer. The Nebraska outfielder blasted a solo shot to left-center in the first inning, then dumped an 89-mph fastball into the right-field pavilion in the second.

The third ball scattered fans sitting on a blanket and tied a program record – only future major-leaguers Bob Cerv Steve Stanicek and Dan Johnson ever collected three long balls in one game in a Husker uniform. For Anglim, they were the first trio of his college career.

“Obviously it spikes your confidence,” Anglim said with a grin a few days later. “I’m seeing the ball well and trying to think less about everything.”

In a year when established Nebraska veterans were slow to heat up with the bats, the 20-year-old Anglim has enjoyed a breakout campaign. His .289 batting average is tied for the team lead, boosted by a 12-for-33 stretch (.364) in his last eight games. He’s settled in in the lineup’s No. 2 spot – starting 13 straight there – and begun 26 games in a row in right field.

Such a surge seemed unlikely a year ago as Anglim waited and wondered. The Papillion-La Vista graduate might have played as a true freshman under normal circumstances, but a Big Ten-only schedule on the back end of a pandemic meant no midweek games. With an outfield stocked with seniors, Nebraska coaches asked Anglim to redshirt.

Anglim did. He observed, soaking up wisdom from right fielders Joe Acker and Logan Foster and quickly realizing how much he didn’t know he didn’t know.

“Physically you think you’re with them,” Anglim said. “You’re lifting the same weight. But you get on the field and it’s like they’re 40 years old with their knowledge and baseball IQ. I came in trying to hit the ball as hard as I could over the fence and it’s so much more than that.”

While the Huskers piled up wins en route to the Big Ten title, Anglim stacked at-bats behind the scenes during the team’s midweek scrimmages. He adjusted to college life. He suited up ready to play while knowing he never would.

“He used his practice days and pregame as his game day – and he never took a day off,” NU coach Will Bolt said. “He was a guy that was always really engaged.”

A strong few months with a collegiate wood-bat summer league followed, and an up-and-down fall after that. Anglim bounced around to seven different spots in the lineup but has found a home at No. 2 in the order behind Cam Chick. The 6-foot, 190-pounder does a little of everything and has generally been clutch at the plate, driving in 25 runs to rank among the team leaders. He collected six RBIs in a March game with Michigan and added five in his three-homer game last week.

No Husker regular is hitting better with runners in scoring position (.317).

The power has come lately, quieting jokes among teammates that he only has the juice to hit doubles (nine) and triples (four). That has emerged, Anglim said, as he’s adopted a philosophy of trying to hit fastballs back to the pitcher as hard as the ball comes at him. He has found that if he’s ready for the heater, the ability to adjust to – and hammer – off-speed offerings comes easier.

“Once I truly understood it and stuck to an approach, it started to reward me,” Anglim said. “I eliminated the pressure and good things started to happen.”

Anglim was committed to Wichita State in high school but changed course in the summer of 2019 after that coaching staff was fired. Nebraska’s brand-new staff immediately scooped him up – Anglim estimates he committed “about 40 minutes” after pitcher Cade Povich officially became the first Bolt recruit.

It’s funny, Anglim said, because four years ago he was a third baseman aiming to play college ball somewhere warm. But a mandated position switch in high school and a realization that he wanted to play in front of friends and family have him where he is, the outdoors-loving son of a wrestler dad and basketball/volleyball player mom who has become critical to Nebraska baseball’s postseason hopes.

“We all knew he had it in him,” Chick said. “All it takes is that one swing to boost the confidence. Ever since then he hasn’t looked back.”

The swagger has resurfaced too for the batter swinging with the ease of a no-pressure midweek scrimmage. Anglim speaks matter-of-factly about what Nebraska can do in the coming weeks – “I think we’re going to get to the Big Ten tourney. Once we win that, we’ll focus on the next step.”

The next step for Anglim? Keep doing what he’s doing.

“That’s what you want from an everyday player is he’s going to bring something every single day,” Bolt said. “For me, it’s his ability to show up every day. That’s what the separator is at this level is guys that can show up every day versus maybe just two, three days a week. Garrett is a guy who is just the same guy every day.”

