From preseason favorite to missing the Big Ten tourney: What happened to Nebraska baseball in 2022?

LINCOLN — Will Bolt wore a red Nebraska cap and a grim look. Never did he imagine having to give the eulogy of this baseball team so soon.

But there he was, on a sun-splashed Saturday afternoon in the third week of May, doing just that on the Huskers’ own field moments after the final regular-season game.

In 20 full seasons as a college baseball player or coach, only twice has the former gritty NU infielder endured a sub-.500 spring. The first was as a volunteer assistant at Texas A&M in 2005 (25-30-1). The second was as Nebraska’s associate head coach under Darin Erstad in 2013 (29-30). Since then his campaigns have ended like this: NCAA regional, super regional, super regional, College World Series, regional, regional, regional.

“There’s not a single ounce of me that has taken a step back in terms of the belief I have in what it takes to win,” Bolt said. “Like, zero. There’s not a single ounce of me that goes, ‘Oh, well maybe that’s not the case.’

“No. I know what it looks like. I know what it’s supposed to look like. Too many times this year we just weren’t able to get that from this team.”

The 2022 Huskers showed what they can’t look like. They never held a winning record and finished 23-30 (10-14 Big Ten), with a .434 winning percentage that becomes the program’s worst since 1975 (.394).

They lost close games and absorbed multiple historic blowouts. Injuries, attrition and regression conspired to drag down the defending league champs so dramatically that they couldn’t even qualify for the eight-team conference tournament 60 miles away in Omaha.

All of it was a shocking heat check for a team that carried considerable momentum and expectations into the year. It made a big-boy offseason staff hire, landing veteran SEC skipper and pitching coach guru Rob Childress in a support role. It sold out reserved season tickets — approximately 3,400 seats — by early February.

Big Ten coaches and every national media outlet pegged the Huskers as conference favorites. NU was a preseason top-25 squad for the first time in 15 years as coaches and players spoke openly about being one of 16 schools to host a regional in June.

So what happened? Here’s a postmortem, around-the-horn look at where things went wrong and what it could mean moving forward.

Pitching attrition

Let’s get this out of the way first — pitching is not what held back these Huskers. Not really.

Depth of arms was supposed to be the strength of this group, and it played out that way even as options dwindled. Key starter/reliever swingman Jake Bunz missed almost the entire year with an arm injury while ace Kyle Perry made just four starts before succumbing to Tommy John surgery for the second time in his college career.

Meanwhile, ineffectiveness and a hand fracture kept projected closer Colby Gomes to just two appearances. Promising freshman Jaxon Jelkin was removed from the program in April. High-leverage senior reliever Tyler Martin was kicked off for a violation of team rules in May. At least five other interesting pitchers, including top-100 national recruit and Elkhorn product Drew Christo, saw limited action for various reasons.

Still, the final product was pretty good. A team ERA of 4.72 ranks 75th nationally. In only Big Ten games, a mark of 5.07 was better than everyone except Iowa. Husker arms limited walks per nine innings to 3.71, best in the conference and 50th in the country.

Those who were tossed into the fire generally performed well — among them underclassmen like C.J. Hood, Jackson Brockett, Chandler Benson and Emmett Olson, who proved he can be a rotation mainstay next spring.

A shorthanded staff gave Nebraska a chance, even as its own margin for error shrunk with each personnel loss.

Absent offense

The Huskers liked their lineup in the run-up to mid-February. Sessions in the batting cages were loud and lively. Coaches saw depth to the point that Bolt suggested NU might swap some of its small-ball ways from 2021 for the chance to swing away.

What Nebraska got instead was its worst-hitting team by batting average since 1976, with a .253 mark well off the pace of the previous veteran championship group that hit .279 in a league-only schedule. NU didn’t have much power (.400 slugging percentage, 208th nationally) and so-so speed (1.06 steals per game, 137th). It scored 5.8 runs per outing — 196th overall and 10th in the Big Ten.

The struggles infected everyone even as the unit stayed relatively healthy. The only full-time batter to hit better than .300 was second-year outfielder Garrett Anglim (.303), though Max Anderson (.299) made a spirited late push. The two ranked 42nd and 45th in the category among qualified Big Ten batters.

“We saw flashes, we saw some brilliant individual performances at times,” Bolt said. “But just never were able to really capture that team approach, team mindset part of it. In college baseball, that’s so important.”

Clutch offense was just as rare. Only once in 24 tries did the Huskers come back to win when trailing after six innings. Nebraska frequently couldn’t muster a big knock in a key spot but it also couldn’t manage a productive out to move a runner over or in. Popups and strikeouts were rampant like spring dandelions.

Nebraska hit .261 (131 for 501) with runners in scoring position. Its last two regional teams hit .304 (2021) and .290 (2019).

“It’s obviously a shock to everyone when struggles happen,” senior outfielder Cam Chick said. “You see the positives and see how good we actually are and sometimes it gets frustrating. But you keep going up there with the right mindset, right approach and keep swinging.”

Erroneous defense

Errors alone — Nebraska committed 61, opponents committed 60 — don’t tell the tale.

The Huskers lost a combined 389 career outfield starts from 2021 and the inexperience showed with misplays and tentative routes to balls that turned what used to be outs into hits and extra bases. They tried double-digit infield combinations with seven players but never found a lasting ideal blend.

Worse, opponents more often than not capitalized on Big Red mistakes. Nebraska allowed its most unearned runs (60 in 53 games) since 2001 (66 in 66 games). On a per-game basis, the clip of 1.13 unearned runs is highest in the program since 1999 (1.2).

NU made a few web gems — Anglim had one of the best in the finale, reaching into the right-field bullpen to rob Michigan State of a three-run homer. But the list of game-losing plays was much longer, most critically a throwing error that opened the door to blowing a three-run eighth-inning lead against last-place Minnesota this month.

“We’re going to have to have some guys step up,” Bolt said before the season. “Usually in college baseball, the team that screws up the least is probably going to be the team that wins.”

Intangibles

Upon reflection, Max Anderson didn’t realize how good he had it in 2021.

He was a freshman then, one of many contributors who could lean back and let a group of strong senior personalities take the reins. This year’s team had four co-captains of notable character and talent but was nonetheless quieter. The same killer instinct wasn’t always there.

“I feel like I kind of took it for granted — the leadership and everything we had and what it took to really win a game,” Anderson said. “Now that I’ve been on both sides, you really understand what it takes and what we need to fix. We’ll get right on that for next year.”

The impact bore out in many ways. Nebraska played 18 one-run games — tying its most in the Big Ten era — and lost 12 of them. It was barely a .500 team even when it played error free (9-7), a red flag for major deficiencies elsewhere — in this case, on offense. The team never won or lost more than four games in a row.

Even Haymarket Park — a place where NU has won at better than a 72% clip over 20 years — couldn’t solve the problems despite crowds of more than 5,000 per game. The Huskers went 13-13 on Hawks Field, the first time they didn’t finish with a winning record there.

Some of the trouble was baseball-related, Anderson said. Some was away from the diamond. All of it was surprising and frustrating.

“They just kind of build up,” Anderson said. “Baseball knows what you do your whole life and it’s going to reward you or make fun of you.”​

