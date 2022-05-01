Garrett Anglim ties Nebraska school record with three home runs in win over Iowa

Garrett Anglim tied a school record with three home runs and starting pitcher Emmett Olson twirled a complete-game gem as Nebraska run-ruled Iowa 12-1 in seven innings Saturday.

Anglim – a redshirt freshman outfielder out of Papillion-La Vista – went yard in three consecutive at-bats in each of the first three innings for his first three career bombs. He had a chance to become the first Husker ever to hit four in a game in the fourth but grounded out slowly to first base.

Nebraska (18-24, 6-8 Big Ten) and Iowa (25-14, 9-5) wrap up the weekend series at 3 p.m.

The Huskers quickly took control to secure a valuable win in their quest to qualify for the eight-team league tournament in Omaha later this month. Anglim’s solo shot in the first inning preceded a three-run drive over the wall in right-center field from Brice Matthews to stake the hosts to a 4-0 lead.

A Gabe Swansen single and Anglim smash into the right-field pavilion in the second extended the Husker edge to 6-0. NU chased Iowa right-handed starter Connor Schultz after two walks and an error in the third and went on to score six times – highlights were a two-run Efry Cervantes single, a Cam Chick RBI hit, Anglim’s third homer on a smash way out to right and a Matthews bases-loaded walk.

Schultz, a Butler transfer, saw his earned-run average spike from 1.97 to 3.93 on a sunny afternoon at Haymarket Park. The nine runs (eight earned) were a season high for an Iowa starter on a team that began the weekend with the nation’s 11th-best ERA.

Olson, meanwhile, needed just 84 pitches to author arguably his best college start. Iowa’s Sam Petersen tagged him for a homer to left leading off the third but the lefty otherwise scattered three hits while striking out seven, walking none and coaxing eight ground-ball outs. After beginning the season in the bullpen, the Illinois native continues to entrench himself as a weekend starter.

The offense, which saw a three-game scoring binge end Friday in a 1-0 loss, bounced back with 10 hits and mixed in eight walks. Anglim became the fourth Husker ever to crush three homers in a game joining Bob Cerv (1950), Steve Stanicek (1982) and Dan Johnson (2000, 2001).

