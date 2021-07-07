Go pro or be a Husker? MLB draft decision looms for Nebraska baseball signee Chase Mason

Not anymore. Mason was among roughly 200 prep/college participants in the MLB predraft combine last month, and he hit four homers in six pitches during a batting-practice session. The MLB.com scouting report describes his potential as a 25-homer, 25-steals player.

But the breakdown also details “an unrefined approach and severe swing-and-miss questions” for someone who hit below .300 in local Legion play last summer. Mason calls himself “raw,” a multi-sport athlete who has focused on baseball for only a few months every year and never faced quality opponents until joining Harrisburg.

“People are going to recognize you if you have the talent,” Mason said. “But you still need to see competition.”

His breakout came at a regional showcase when he smacked a ground-rule double off a fastball from hard-throwing Nebraska signee C.J. Hood of Norris. That weekend Mason also met right-handed pitcher Drew Christo — the headliner of NU's class — in an encounter that helped him choose the Huskers over finalists Missouri and Wichita State.

Mason got his first college looks in football after accounting for 416 yards and six touchdowns in the Class 9AA title game in 2019. South Dakota State, South Dakota, Fresno State and Wyoming offered him as a quarterback. Kansas State talked with him about coming as a tight end.