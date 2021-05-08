Gunner Hellstrom's single lifts Nebraska baseball to win over Indiana

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Gunner Hellstrom's second hit of the season proved to be worth the wait.

In an afternoon that featured a 53-minute rain delay, the Nebraska senior, who has only had seven at-bats this season, hit a pinch-hit tiebreaking infield RBI single with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning as Nebraska edged Indiana 7-6 to snap a three-game skid.

After a three-game sweep against Rutgers when the Huskers coughed up two late leads and were shutout in the finale, they put together a late-inning rally of their own on Saturday.

NU (21-10) trailed 5-4 going into the seventh, scoring a pair of runs on a single and an RBI groundout to take a 6-5 lead.

After the Hoosiers (22-10) tied it in the top of the eighth, Spencer Schwellenbach walked and moved to third on Cam Chick's single.

Hellstrom came up as a pinch hitter and grounded a 3-1 pitch to the right side of the infield. Indiana second baseman Paul Toetz slid to grab the ball, but had no chance to get Schwellenbach at the plate.

The win pulled the Huskers within a half game of the Hoosiers for second place in the Big Ten.