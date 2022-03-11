History shows home games are where Nebraska baseball gets hot

LINCOLN — The schedule may be a little wonky. The outfield grass may be more brown than green.

But the home games for Nebraska are about to arrive like line drives in batting practice. And history shows that will help the Huskers no matter how much they’re struggling.

“It’s always great playing here,” left-handed pitcher Kyle Perry said Friday. “It never gets old.”

Nebraska (4-8) was originally supposed to have its home opener last week before its scheduled opponent, San Diego State, double-booked and left the program scrambling to fill games late in the offseason — a move that resulted in a 24-hour round-trip bus ride to Arlington, Texas. It was supposed to host Long Beach State this weekend before forecasted inclement weather prompted a cancellation.

Instead Big Red will drive to Omaha on Sunday to face UNO at Tal Anderson Field. Then the team settles in for 10 straight at Haymarket Park. That means sleeping in their own beds. Familiar pregame meals. More time for recovery and schoolwork.

“I think it will be good for us to get some games in, just to get the repetition in,” said NU freshman outfielder Luke Jessen, an Elkhorn South grad. “We’ve started off not exactly the way we’ve hoped, but being able to play a lot of games in a row will help us shake off the rust a little bit, get to where we know we can be.”

Recent seasons illustrate the power of staying home. In the decade-plus Big Ten era, the Huskers are a combined 49-64 on season-opening road swings before their local debuts almost always spark a run. The 2019 club began 6-7 away from Lincoln and won 14 of the next 17 games upon its return before eventually reaching the NCAA tournament. The 2017 Big Ten champs began 3-6 before Haymarket ignited a 17-5-1 stretch. NU in 2016 was 3-6 before coming back and going 15-1.

Even last year’s team — which ran away with the Big Ten title in a conference schedule — traveled for its first 11 games and went 7-4. It came to campus to begin a 12-2 surge and took off from there.

UNO on Monday opens the home slate. Then New Mexico State on Tuesday and Wednesday before a weekend series with Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. A midweek game with South Dakota State and a key early conference series with Michigan all follow.

“I’m excited because this is what you sign up for,” Nebraska coach Will Bolt said. “You sign up to play games and we’ve got a lot of those coming up.”

The Huskers, of course, have work to do as well. Three infield errors cost them in a Wednesday loss at Kansas State and their total number of unearned runs allowed (12) is already more than halfway to the number they let in all of last year (20). The offense is scoring just 4.2 runs per outing — good for just 249th of 293 Division I teams — with slow starts by proven college bats like Cam Chick (.161 average), Brice Matthews (.216) and Leighton Banjoff (.239) leading to unpredictable lineup cards thus far.

“It’s a team sport,” said senior infield Efry Cervantes, whose five hits are already more than he had in 14 starts a season ago. “It’s all going to turn around and it’s going to be fun to watch.”

If the wins do start to pile up, Nebraska’s own reputation as a slow-starting northern team — with home attendance marks that regularly rank among the best in the country — suggest it will happen now.

“We’ve had some long road trips already,” Bolt said. “I know our guys will be excited to be able to play at home again.”​

