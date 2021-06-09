How did Mojo Hagge become the enemy of Arkansas' Hog Pen?

The Huskers weren’t at home, but they helped themselves to the fridge and snooped through the medicine cabinet with how they played. The Hogs took umbrage.

“I think that they came in here and they were a little comfortable — more comfortable than I wanted them to be,” Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn said.

Added Nebraska coach Will Bolt: “There are not many environments that are going to be tougher to play in than this one. … What they've shown all year long is they're not going to get rattled by much. I'm awfully proud of them.”

In the end, a gassed Nebraska bullpen and the Hogs’ prodigious power won Monday and pushed the national-title favorites into a super regional.

But the Huskers didn’t shy away from the moment. They attacked it — leaning into their villain role with the black jerseys they wore in the finale — and kept Arkansas fans muttering into the eighth inning Monday. Arkansas media even wondered aloud if the Hogs deserved to advance.

And Hagge? He walked off the field for the last time sharing hugs with teammates and congratulating the opponent. Memories like last weekend are why he came back for the extra season before transitioning into a full-time job using his degree in civil engineering.