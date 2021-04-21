How the NCAA is evaluating baseball teams with league-only schedules

Altier said the NCAA will not be announcing who will host at that time, though the individual schools will know if they made the cut. The extra four sites give the committee “a little bit of latitude” to adjust for teams that may nosedive or finish especially strong in the interim three weeks. Regional hosts will be revealed May 31 along with the entire tournament field of 64 as usual.

Criteria for hosting remains unchanged in 2021, Altier said. Along with on-field success, considerations include facility quality and availability, revenue potential, attendance history, geographical location and operating costs.

Nebraska and Michigan (18-7) are trending as the most likely Big Ten schools to host, if anyone. Should both be among the 20 predetermined sites, their series at Haymarket Park (May 28-30) could include stakes of home-field advantage in the tournament as well as a league title.

Appearing on the Husker Sports Network this week, coach Will Bolt said coaches and players don’t pay attention to rankings and outside measurements. Still, the second-year staff has often said a major goal is to get Nebraska back to hosting postseason baseball after last doing it in 2008.

To that end, the Huskers simply need to keep doing what they’ve been doing — win games.