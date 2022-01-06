Husker baseball enters 2022 season as a top-25 team

Nebraska has a top-25 baseball team in the eyes of the first major preseason poll released Thursday.

The Huskers start at No. 22 according to Perfect Game and are the only ranked Big Ten program. Two of their regular-season opponents are also ranked in No. 8 TCU — which NU faces for three games at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, Feb. 25-27 — and No. 24 Long Beach State, which comes to Haymarket Park on March 11-13.

Nebraska went 34-14 last year, playing all of its games in a Big Ten-only schedule and an NCAA regional at Arkansas.

The Huskers have major vacancies to fill, including most of their starting rotation, the back of their bullpen and the entire outfield. The infield is an established strength, and the nation’s No. 21-ranked recruiting class arrives along with a pair of potential impact transfers in right handers Mason Ornelas (Texas A&M) and Dawson McCarville (Grand Canyon).

The season begins Feb. 18 with a four-game series at Sam Houston.

