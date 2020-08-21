Husker baseball has a lot of new faces, but Will Bolt sees 'a really strong team'

An extra long offseason in college baseball was extra busy for Nebraska coaches.
Coach Will Bolt and his staff are only now completing a furious roster churn that began to manifest this week as players returned to campus.
With all players, including 2020 seniors, able to retain their eligibility into next season, personnel management was especially exhaustive in recent months. Financial aid, projected playing time and an MLB draft shrunken from its usual 40 rounds to five all factored in in new ways.
“Once we had the finality that the season was done and there was no shot of coming back and playing in the 2020 season, we were able to turn the page and start hammering out some things to get the roster exactly the way that we wanted it,” Bolt told The World-Herald. “We felt we were able to add some big pieces.”
Nebraska welcomes 18 newcomers this fall, including seven who committed after the spring campaign ended prematurely. Combined with 25 returners, NU is planning on a total roster size of 43 if and when it begins its usual rhythm of offseason workouts in September.
Bolt said 43 might actually be a relatively low number in 2021 considering many teams will bring back more than the three seniors Nebraska will in catcher Luke Roskam and outfielders Joe Acker and Mojo Hagge. What the Huskers might lose in more depth, Bolt said, they gain with additional practice reps.
Eleven players won’t be back from last season. Seniors Ty Roseberry and Ben Klenke moved on, and senior pitcher Gareth Stroh transferred to Wichita State. Junior outfielder Aaron Palensky — NU’s best hitter in 2019 — signed with the New York Yankees as an undrafted free agent. Bolt said three more will focus on school: junior outfielders Mike Addante and Carter Cross and sophomore infielder Drew Gilin. Four are transferring to junior colleges: freshmen Aaron Dolney (catcher), Kyle Wisch (pitcher) and Drew Mackie (outfielder), and sophomore Bo Blessie (pitcher).
Of those retiring or transferring, only Stroh was a notable contributor last spring.
Most additions figure to at least shore up various positions in 2021, with many likely to push for significant action. Among the seven juco transfers is infielder Efrain Cervantes (hit .324 in the Expedition League this summer), high-upside left-hander Jake Bunz, toolsy outfielder Luke Sartori, catcher Griffin Everitt and righty Koty Frank. New Mexico State grad transfer Chance Hroch — his team’s Friday starting pitcher last year — is another quick-impact player, as is Millard West grad and freshman infielder Max Anderson as the state’s reigning Gatorade Player of the Year.
“We just add a few pieces here and there, you look up and we feel like we have a really strong team,” Bolt said. “We have balance and depth, both on the pitching side of things and position-player side of things.”
Among players unavailable for the fall because of injury, Bolt said, are four lefty pitchers in sophomores Kyle Perry and Tyler Martin and freshmen Hunter Cerveny and Will Walsh.
Offseason NCAA legislation gives college teams some roster-size relief, eliminating the 35-man limit for the 2020-21 year and increasing the scholarship counter from 27 to 32 players. It also removed the 25% scholarship minimum. Bolt said the Big Ten will still hold to a travel-roster limit of 27 for league games on the road.
Safety concerns related to COVID-19 shouldn’t impact Nebraska’s ability to get in its fall work, Bolt said, and it’s helped to see how Major League Baseball has handled its season. NU’s Alex Gordon Training Complex, at 22,000 square feet, is also spacious enough to allow for cage work and social distancing.
“I think baseball lends itself to being a sport that’s outdoors where you can get some training done,” Bolt said. “… I understand there’s definitely some things that we’ve got to get in place before that happens. There’s just so much fluidity going on with the uncertainty that summer brought with fall sports and everything else. I feel confident, though, that at some point this fall we’ll be able to train.”
