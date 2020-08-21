Husker baseball has a lot of new faces, but Will Bolt sees 'a really strong team'

An extra long offseason in college baseball was extra busy for Nebraska coaches.

Coach Will Bolt and his staff are only now completing a furious roster churn that began to manifest this week as players returned to campus.

With all players, including 2020 seniors, able to retain their eligibility into next season, personnel management was especially exhaustive in recent months. Financial aid, projected playing time and an MLB draft shrunken from its usual 40 rounds to five all factored in in new ways.

“Once we had the finality that the season was done and there was no shot of coming back and playing in the 2020 season, we were able to turn the page and start hammering out some things to get the roster exactly the way that we wanted it,” Bolt told The World-Herald. “We felt we were able to add some big pieces.”

Nebraska welcomes 18 newcomers this fall, including seven who committed after the spring campaign ended prematurely. Combined with 25 returners, NU is planning on a total roster size of 43 if and when it begins its usual rhythm of offseason workouts in September.