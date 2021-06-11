Husker baseball has momentum. Will Bolt just has to keep that needle 'pointing up'

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — One of the best coaches in college baseball didn’t want to see Nebraska.

Dave Van Horn knew before his Arkansas team played the Huskers last weekend that they didn’t belong in the same regional as the No. 1 overall national seed. Then he saw that belief confirmed over and over from his perch inside the third-base dugout at Baum-Walker Stadium.

NU beat the Hogs 5-3 on Sunday and led into the middle innings of a winner-take-all regional final the next night before the hosts broke through in the eighth.

“They ran away with (the Big Ten) because they were better than everybody else and they’re tougher than everybody else, and I saw that this weekend,” Van Horn said. “That’s because of the players that are over there. Will Bolt, his coaching staff have instilled that into those kids.”

Three months earlier, Big Ten coaches didn’t even put Nebraska in the top six of their preseason poll. In a year of pandemic-related roster continuity throughout the sport, the Huskers had drastically reshaped their bullpen and starting rotation. Freshmen like Max Anderson — the eventual Big Ten freshman of the year — and Brice Matthews were relative unknowns. National outlets also went into wait-and-see mode, mostly projecting the program to finish around eighth in the 13-team baseball conference.