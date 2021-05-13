Husker baseball has one of nation's best defenses. It's keeping them in Big Ten title race

Chick had one of the plays of the year at Michigan State last month when the left fielder laid out to make a catch going back to his left in the gap just in front of the wall. With Hallmark in center yelling “You gotta do it! You gotta do it!” he trusted he wouldn’t dive into the fence and prevented extra bases to lead off an eighth inning of a tie game Nebraska eventually won in 12.

Other highlights are also easy to recall. In that same finale at MSU, Hallmark extended the game in the 12th when he scooped up a ball singled up the middle and fired a one-hop strike home that beat the runner trying to score from second. At Rutgers on Sunday, third baseman Max Anderson fielded a hard grounder on a dive, popped up and threw across the diamond to get a speedy runner by a step. Keeping the ball in the infield saved a run, the rest of the play stole an out.

A versatile cast of characters is helping the defense shine. Luke Roskam has played first, third and catcher. Leighton Banjoff has been at first and in left. Chick plays left and second base. Freshmen Brice Matthews (second) and Jack Steil (first) have consistently flashed good gloves. Seniors Joe Acker, Mojo Hagge and Logan Foster have been outfield assets. Efry Cervantes has been option No. 1 if the Huskers need a defensive replacement on the left side of the infield.