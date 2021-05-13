Husker baseball has one of nation's best defenses. It's keeping them in Big Ten title race

As the sequence that saved the game and the weekend for Nebraska unfolded, the only thing Cam Chick thought about was backing up third base.
Most potential walk-offs happen quickly, but this one dawdled in doubt for 12 seconds in a contest deadlocked at 6-6 in the bottom of the 12th inning Monday. With a man on first base and two outs, a Rutgers hitter landed a ball in the gap in right-center field. NU centerfielder Jaxon Hallmark chased it down, spun and threw in as the runner sped past third.
Spencer Schwellenbach — a shortstop playing first base for the first time in his college career after pitching four relief frames — took the feed and hit catcher Griffin Everitt, who applied the tag as the runner went into a dive.
Chick, who had sprinted in from left field, erupted with the rest of the Huskers.
“Those are the plays that in the moment you don’t think about how huge it is until you really sit back and watch the video,” Chick said. “Like, dang. Obviously it preserved the game and kept us going.”
Nebraska won the game shortly thereafter, the latest prize for a Grinch-like defense that stubbornly refuses to give opponents extra outs while also taking away surefire hits and runs. Upwards of a dozen different Big Red fielders have unearthed a web gem of some sort this spring.
The Huskers continue to lean on the leather as they sit a half game behind first-place Indiana in the Big Ten with three regular-season weekends left. And while the offense and pitching may ultimately decide how far they can go, the defense has been old reliable setting a high floor.
“They know the ball’s coming at them and it doesn’t scare them,” Hallmark said earlier this spring. “They’re ready to go. I think that all has to do with focus.”
The approach has paid off. Nebraska has committed just 24 errors and allowed 12 unearned runs through 34 games. Its opponents have 64 errors and 56 unearned runs. It’s like the Huskers are essentially starting each game up 1-0.
NU’s infield — a collection of versatile athletes with Schwellenbach the anchor at shortstop — has helped turn 75 double plays (opponents have 49). By fielding percentage, the team ranks ninth nationally at .981. It benefited from five-error games by both Indiana and Rutgers in wins while making only two errors in the four-game pod in New Jersey — and one came on a rare and dubious obstruction call at first base.
Even when it has given away unearned runs, Nebraska has often overcome them. In nine such games, the Huskers won four, and in two others simply made late deficits more challenging. Errors may have cost wins in three contests: a passed ball in the season opener against Purdue, an infield throwing error at Illinois and a wild throw from third base at Michigan State.
But mostly, a devotion to the moment has kept away the self defeats.
“It all comes down to focus and mental toughness and selflessness,” said NU coach Will Bolt, a former middle infielder. “I think there’s a direct correlation between being locked in and focused and selfless as a baseball player to playing good defense. Because you’re solely focused on one thing at that point in time. You’re not worried about your at-bat, you’re not thinking about how you’re 0 for 3 or 3 for 3 — you’re focused on that pitch. And you’re not worried about what the other team is doing.”
Nebraska in the preseason puts players through a slew of high-failure rate drills. Maybe they’re working on relays, with outfielders needing to decide quickly where to throw the ball with live runners on first and second. Maybe it’s a first-and-third situation with one out where infielders must make a snap call on where the ball should go depending on how hard it is hit.
Chick’s least favorite is the infamous and frequent “flat glove” workout, run by volunteer assistant Danny Marcuzzo. Chick likens it to wearing a pancake with finger holes. It has a flat surface instead of a pocket, forcing infielders to focus on receiving the ball with soft hands.
“It’s doing the things you don’t necessarily like to do because those are the things that help you the most come game time,” Chick said. “You don’t’ shy away from it because you’ve done it four days out of the week coming into the weekends. You don’t even have to think about it at that point, you just react.”
Chick had one of the plays of the year at Michigan State last month when the left fielder laid out to make a catch going back to his left in the gap just in front of the wall. With Hallmark in center yelling “You gotta do it! You gotta do it!” he trusted he wouldn’t dive into the fence and prevented extra bases to lead off an eighth inning of a tie game Nebraska eventually won in 12.
Other highlights are also easy to recall. In that same finale at MSU, Hallmark extended the game in the 12th when he scooped up a ball singled up the middle and fired a one-hop strike home that beat the runner trying to score from second. At Rutgers on Sunday, third baseman Max Anderson fielded a hard grounder on a dive, popped up and threw across the diamond to get a speedy runner by a step. Keeping the ball in the infield saved a run, the rest of the play stole an out.
A versatile cast of characters is helping the defense shine. Luke Roskam has played first, third and catcher. Leighton Banjoff has been at first and in left. Chick plays left and second base. Freshmen Brice Matthews (second) and Jack Steil (first) have consistently flashed good gloves. Seniors Joe Acker, Mojo Hagge and Logan Foster have been outfield assets. Efry Cervantes has been option No. 1 if the Huskers need a defensive replacement on the left side of the infield.
Schwellenbach is the best of the bunch, Chick said, calling him the best fielder he’s ever played with. Difficult throws appear easy whizzing across the field at 95 mph. Acrobatic jumps, diving stops and over-the-shoulder catches in shallow center look fluid as part of his highlight video. He makes the routine plays too, with just two errors in 34 starts.
NU coaches also trust him to make in-game adjustments to planned shifts based on what he sees.
“A lot of people who thought I couldn’t play shortstop at the next level have changed their minds (this spring),” Schwellenbach said. “If the ball is hit to me, it’s going to be an out. I think that mentality is how I’ve gotten better as a player from three years ago.”
NU’s defense is on pace to join the 2013 and 2015 teams as a top-10 fielding group. Pitchers have also expressed confidence in the unit all spring. Righty Jake Bunz is notorious among his teammates for walking off the field without looking when he coaxes a ball into the air with two outs. Third-year hurler Shay Schanaman has said he considers this the best collection of fielders he’s ever been around.
So far, they’ve been good enough to get Nebraska where they want to go.
“A ground ball gets hit and a lot of our pitchers are already heading to the dugout because they expect to us to get it done,” Chick said. “That’s the best part about it is they have that confidence behind them and know they can get it done.”