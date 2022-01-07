Husker baseball ignores recruiting rankings, a strategy that's worked for Will Bolt

"We might be their first offer because ... maybe they're not as highly ranked as some other players, but they're the right guy for us," Harvell said. "We know what we’re looking for and we know what that looks like. A lot of times we’re shocked that we’re their first offer.”

That's frequently been the case since Bolt arrived in Lincoln in June 2019.

» NU jumped on junior college left-hander Cade Povich in summer 2019 and brought him to campus right away. Multiple SEC schools were in touch about wanting to add him a year later, with some programs offering a walk-on spot to indicate they would be watching. The Bellevue West graduate left the Huskers this spring as an All-Big Ten first-teamer and second-round MLB draft pick.

» Multiple unheralded 2020 recruits became quick contributors. Former Texas A&M reliever Cam Wynne sat in the transfer portal for months before Big Red came with a walk-on offer and helped transform him into a 20th-round pick last summer. Infielder Brice Matthews was one of the Big Ten’s best freshmen after getting offers from Northwestern State and some junior colleges out of high school.