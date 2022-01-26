Husker baseball lands another junior college recruit: pitcher Brett Sears of Harlan, Iowa

A strong camp showing this month earned Brett Sears the chance to claim a roster spot with his favorite childhood school.
On Wednesday he made up his mind: He’s coming to Nebraska.
Sears spent the last two seasons as a starting pitcher at Western Illinois and will be part of the rotation at Iowa Central Community College this spring. He becomes the 14th member of the Huskers’ 2022 class and will join the team in the fall as a preferred walk-on who could start or come out of the bullpen.
“I really like the coaches and what they’re doing with the program,” Sears said. “It’s going in a good direction and I want to be a part of it.”
The 6-foot-1, 200-pound right-hander knows winning. He was a key part of four Iowa state tournament teams at Harlan High School that all played in the title game in the late 2010s.
He also knows struggles, compiling a career earned-run average of 6.84 across 50 innings with the Leathernecks. That stretch included 31 strikeouts and 28 walks, with a Summit League pitcher of the week award sprinkled in last season.
Sears said his velocity has spiked in the offseason, with fastballs that used to sit around 88 mph now touching 95. He rediscovered his command in the fall too, cutting back on the walks. Those gains were on display at a pitchers camp in Lincoln in his first exposure to Nebraska coaches.
“I just had to show them what I had,” Sears said. “I had to show them what I could do — and it was enough.”
Sears said he had offers from a Division II school and UNO, along with interest from East Carolina, Penn State and others. He has two years of eligibility remaining and plans to use both of them as he continues to work toward a degree in exercise science and kinesiology.
“I knew it would be a dream school for me,” Sears said. “It was a pretty easy decision after that.”
Nebraska’s last six additions to its 2022 group have been from the junior college level. The others are two-way standout Trey Frahm (College of Southern Nevada), left-handers Matt Dreher (Northeast C.C.) and Ryan Sleeper (Wabash Valley), right-hander Parker Thomas (Southeast C.C.) and outfielder Cole Evans (Parkland J.C.).
