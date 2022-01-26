Husker baseball lands another junior college recruit: pitcher Brett Sears of Harlan, Iowa

A strong camp showing this month earned Brett Sears the chance to claim a roster spot with his favorite childhood school.

On Wednesday he made up his mind: He’s coming to Nebraska.

Sears spent the last two seasons as a starting pitcher at Western Illinois and will be part of the rotation at Iowa Central Community College this spring. He becomes the 14th member of the Huskers’ 2022 class and will join the team in the fall as a preferred walk-on who could start or come out of the bullpen.

“I really like the coaches and what they’re doing with the program,” Sears said. “It’s going in a good direction and I want to be a part of it.”

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound right-hander knows winning. He was a key part of four Iowa state tournament teams at Harlan High School that all played in the title game in the late 2010s.

He also knows struggles, compiling a career earned-run average of 6.84 across 50 innings with the Leathernecks. That stretch included 31 strikeouts and 28 walks, with a Summit League pitcher of the week award sprinkled in last season.