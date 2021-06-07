Husker baseball notes: Dave Van Horn 'was very much leery' of Huskers

Dave Van Horn didn’t mince words. He didn’t think the Huskers should have been in town this weekend in the first place.
The Arkansas coach who took Nebraska to the College World Series twice in the early 2000s praised NU’s effort after Monday’s 6-2 victory. The weekend played out like he thought it might, with the Big Ten champs pushing the Hogs in the final two games. Certainly, he said, they didn't look like an ordinary No. 2 seed.
“I think they came in here, and they were a little bit comfortable — more comfortable than I wanted them to be,” Van Horn said. “Trust me, I was very much leery of them and what they could do here.”
The coach also repeated when he said all week: He takes no joy in beating former players or assistants of his, like Bolt, who was his first recruit in Lincoln in the late 1990s.
“Nebraska was really good to me,” Van Horn said. “I loved it up there. It was hard to come here because of what was going on there, but I knew this is what I wanted to do. I don’t like playing Nebraska. I don’t even want to schedule them.”
Povich gives NU strong start on short rest
Cade Povich got the call late Sunday night. Or maybe it was early Monday morning. Either way, he would get the ball for Nebraska in the winner-take-all regional final.
Coming off a 64-pitch start Friday in which he wasn’t commanding most of his pitches, the left-handed Bellevue West grad was sharp for four innings against Arkansas before tiring in the fifth. He struck out six and walked a pair while allowing three hits, including a solo homer to Casey Opitz in his final frame.
Povich started on three days’ rest for the first time in three seasons as a college pitcher.
“We wanted to give him the ball,” Bolt said. “I thought he gave us everything he had. He got a little tired there at the end.”
Povich will likely have a decision to make in July, when the Major League Baseball draft could give him options on his future. Nebraska’s Friday night ace said the season finale shows that the program is pointed in a direction he would like to continue to be a part of.
“We’re here,” Povich said. “And we’re going to be here for a while.”
Five Huskers make all-regional team
Nebraska hitters dotted the honorary team of the Fayetteville Regional after a 3-2 weekend ended Monday.
Griffin Everitt (catcher), Luke Roskam (first base), Brice Matthews (third base) and Joe Acker (outfield) took position accolades, according to a vote of press members. Spencer Schwellenbach also made the team as a reliever.