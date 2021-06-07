Husker baseball notes: Dave Van Horn 'was very much leery' of Huskers

Dave Van Horn didn’t mince words. He didn’t think the Huskers should have been in town this weekend in the first place.

The Arkansas coach who took Nebraska to the College World Series twice in the early 2000s praised NU’s effort after Monday’s 6-2 victory. The weekend played out like he thought it might, with the Big Ten champs pushing the Hogs in the final two games. Certainly, he said, they didn't look like an ordinary No. 2 seed.

“I think they came in here, and they were a little bit comfortable — more comfortable than I wanted them to be,” Van Horn said. “Trust me, I was very much leery of them and what they could do here.”

The coach also repeated when he said all week: He takes no joy in beating former players or assistants of his, like Bolt, who was his first recruit in Lincoln in the late 1990s.

“Nebraska was really good to me,” Van Horn said. “I loved it up there. It was hard to come here because of what was going on there, but I knew this is what I wanted to do. I don’t like playing Nebraska. I don’t even want to schedule them.”

Povich gives NU strong start on short rest