BASEBALL

Husker baseball picked as Big Ten favorite by conference coaches

  • Updated
  • 0

One year after Big Ten baseball coaches left Nebraska entirely off their preseason top six, the Huskers are their favorites to win the league.

NU ran away with the regular-season title last season, finishing 3.5 games ahead of Maryland in the league-only schedule before eventually reaching a regional final.

Now its peers are counting on a repeat. Michigan, Iowa, Maryland, Ohio State and Indiana round out the top six.

Senior starting pitchers Kyle Perry and Shay Schanaman and sophomore third baseman Max Anderson — the reigning Big Ten freshman of the year — were also named to the league’s preseason honors list. Will Bolt is also coming off a Big Ten coach of the year campaign.

Nebraska is rated in the top 20-25 by multiple national outlets, marking its first preseason ranking since 2007.

It begins its season with a four-game series at Sam Houston starting Friday at 6:30 p.m.​

evan.bland@owh.com, 402-444-1201, twitter.com/EvanBlandOWH

