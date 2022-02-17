Husker baseball picked as Big Ten favorite by conference coaches

One year after Big Ten baseball coaches left Nebraska entirely off their preseason top six, the Huskers are their favorites to win the league.

NU ran away with the regular-season title last season, finishing 3.5 games ahead of Maryland in the league-only schedule before eventually reaching a regional final.

Now its peers are counting on a repeat. Michigan, Iowa, Maryland, Ohio State and Indiana round out the top six.

Senior starting pitchers Kyle Perry and Shay Schanaman and sophomore third baseman Max Anderson — the reigning Big Ten freshman of the year — were also named to the league’s preseason honors list. Will Bolt is also coming off a Big Ten coach of the year campaign.

Nebraska is rated in the top 20-25 by multiple national outlets, marking its first preseason ranking since 2007.

It begins its season with a four-game series at Sam Houston starting Friday at 6:30 p.m.​

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.