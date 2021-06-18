Husker baseball players disperse for summer leagues. Here's where they're going

“We don’t want him to get bored throughout the summer,” Marcuzzo said. “We want him to get out there and play as much as possible; we want him to go be challenged and take his game to the next level against the best competition throughout the United States.”

Tasks are different for others. Three freshmen who redshirted — outfielders Tyler Palmer and Garrett Anglim along with two-way player Will Walsh — are going to places where they can simply play as much as possible. Junior left-hander Tyler Martin is a year removed from Tommy John surgery, logged 8⅓ innings this spring and will ease into 15-20 innings with the Hays Larks for the first half of summer.

Meanwhile, freshmen Brice Matthews and Jack Steil will rehab minor injuries early in the summer before joining the St. Cloud Rox of the Northwoods League later on. Matthews is set to play plenty of left-side infield as a contender to fill NU’s vacancy at shortstop left by Spencer Schwellenbach.

The pushed-back MLB draft — set to be held in July for the first time ever — also complicated summer assignments. Nebraska pro prospects like Schwellenbach and lefty ace Cade Povich would never have played summer ball in a normal year, Marcuzzo said, but each considered it as a way to boost their draft stock ahead of the July 11-13 event.