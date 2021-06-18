Husker baseball players disperse for summer leagues. Here's where they're going

Roughly half of Nebraska’s baseball roster will be participating in summer leagues somewhere before returning to Lincoln in August. But the mission of each player varies like the Midwest weather.
At least 19 current Huskers and four incoming recruits are dispersing around the country with assignments and goals dependent on a range of factors. The unifying approach is that — everything being equal — the more at-bats and innings, the better.
“We believe in playing as much baseball as you can,” NU volunteer assistant coach Danny Marcuzzo said. “If we can keep our guys healthy, then we get them as many reps as they can. We think it benefits them as a person and a player and we think it benefits our program.”
Marcuzzo plays matchmaker, connecting players and their needs with what different summer collegiate teams are looking for. The legwork is heavy but felt like a breeze compared to the chaos from last summer when the pandemic shut down some leagues and made roster spots scarce.
This time, Marcuzzo said, 90% of the placements were complete before October. Plans changed “tremendously,” though, in the last month as Nebraska coaches made decisions to shut down some pitchers and other players switched summer leagues.
Big Ten Freshman of the Year Max Anderson is heading to the Bourne Braves in the prestigious Cape Cod League while still recovering from a hamstring injury suffered during the Arkansas regional.
“We don’t want him to get bored throughout the summer,” Marcuzzo said. “We want him to get out there and play as much as possible; we want him to go be challenged and take his game to the next level against the best competition throughout the United States.”
Tasks are different for others. Three freshmen who redshirted — outfielders Tyler Palmer and Garrett Anglim along with two-way player Will Walsh — are going to places where they can simply play as much as possible. Junior left-hander Tyler Martin is a year removed from Tommy John surgery, logged 8⅓ innings this spring and will ease into 15-20 innings with the Hays Larks for the first half of summer.
Meanwhile, freshmen Brice Matthews and Jack Steil will rehab minor injuries early in the summer before joining the St. Cloud Rox of the Northwoods League later on. Matthews is set to play plenty of left-side infield as a contender to fill NU’s vacancy at shortstop left by Spencer Schwellenbach.
The pushed-back MLB draft — set to be held in July for the first time ever — also complicated summer assignments. Nebraska pro prospects like Schwellenbach and lefty ace Cade Povich would never have played summer ball in a normal year, Marcuzzo said, but each considered it as a way to boost their draft stock ahead of the July 11-13 event.
Ultimately, each opted for pre-draft workouts instead. The same is true for outfielder Jaxon Hallmark and reliever Cam Wynne. All could return to Nebraska next season, with everyone but Schwellenbach a realistic possibility to do so.
Meanwhile, the Huskers are shutting down a slew of pitchers who saw workload spikes this summer including Sunday starter Shay Schanaman and relievers Caleb Feekin and Jake Bunz. Others not throwing this summer are Koty Frank, Max Schreiber, Kyle Perry and Colby Gomes. Perry is 12 months beyond Tommy John surgery while Gomes is still recovering from a shoulder injury last offseason.
Said Marcuzzo: “Everybody’s trying to figure out what becomes best for them individually and what becomes best for the program.”
Below is the full list of Nebraska summer assignments, which is always subject to change.
Hitters
|Hitters
|Team
|League
|Max Anderson
|Bourne Braves
|Cape Cod
|Garrett Anglim
|Hutchinson Monarchs
|Sunflower
|Leighton Banjoff
|Hamilton Joes
|Great Lakes
|Efry Cervantes
|Orange County Riptide
|California
|Cam Chick
|Chatham Anglers
|Cape Cod
|Griffin Everitt
|Wilson Tobs
|Coastal Plain
|Brice Matthews
|St. Cloud Rox
|Northwoods
|Tyler Palmer
|Hays Larks
|Rocky Mountain
|Luke Sartori
|Lafayette Aviators
|Prospect
|Jack Steil
|St. Cloud Rox
|Northwoods
|Drew Wessel
|Freemont Moo
|Expedition
Pitchers
|Pitchers
|Team
|League
|Ethan Bradford
|La Crosse Loggers
|Northwoods
|Braxton Bragg
|Wilson Tobs
|Coastal Plain
|Hunter Cerveny
|Clarinda A's
|MINK
|Caleb Feekin
|Louisiana Cane Cutters
|Texas
|Tyler Martin
|Normal Cornbelters
|Prospect
|Quinn Mason
|Savannah Bananas
|Coastal Plain
|Emmett Olson
|La Crosse Loggers
|Northwoods
|Will Walsh
|Hutchinson Monarchs
|Sunflower
Incoming players
|Incoming players
|Team
|League
|Core Jackson
|Hays Larks
|Rocky Mountain
|Jadon Arakaki
|Normal Cornbelters
|Prospect
|Max Peterson
|Freemont Moo
|Expedition
|Nick WImmers
|Strasburg Express
|Valley
