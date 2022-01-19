 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Husker baseball schedule change pushes home opener back a week
BASEBALL

Husker baseball schedule change pushes home opener back a week

  • Updated
What was originally Nebraska baseball's home opener will instead be another weekend trip south.

The Huskers will travel to Texas-Arlington's Clay Gould Ballpark on March 4-5 for a pair of games against the Mavericks and two more against Northwestern State. NU will play both UT-Arlington and Northwestern State each day.

It will be the second straight weekend NU plays in Arlington after facing TCU in a three-game set five miles away at the Texas Rangers’ Globe Life Field on Feb. 25-27.

Nebraska had been planning to host San Diego State for three games that weekend in March, but a miscommunication with the school resulted in the Aztecs filling the slot with a different opponent. The current setup will put Big Red at the maximum 56 games for the regular season.

The Huskers would have preferred a home series but will instead open at Haymarket Park on March 11 for three games with Long Beach State. That is the beginning of 12 straight on their home field, all in March.

Texas-Arlington, a Sun Belt program, was 27-30 last season. Northwestern State, from the Southland Conference, finished 27-26. NU last met UT-Arlington for a single game in 2007. NWSU and Nebraska clashed for a pair of games in 2018.

Nebraska begins practice Jan. 28 and starts its season Feb. 18 at Sam Houston.​

evan.bland@owh.com, 402-444-1201, twitter.com/EvanBlandOWH

